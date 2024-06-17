The Right Way To Freeze Cake (And Make Frosting It Even Easier)

There's no better way to celebrate a special occasion than with cake. However, baking a cake can be inconveniently time-consuming, especially when you're trying to plan other aspects of a special event. The good news is that cakes freeze well, allowing you to skip the stress by getting your baking done ahead of time and freezing your cake until you're ready to decorate and serve it. Rather than scrambling in the kitchen on the day of a big party, you can rest assured knowing that your dessert is ready to go.

While freezing a cake might seem as simple as sticking it in the freezer, there are a couple of things you should know before taking advantage of this hack. For example, certain types of frosting freeze better than others, and a cake should be cooled completely before you transfer it to the freezer.

There are several different ways to go about freezing a cake, but storing the individual layers unfrosted and unassembled is arguably the best method. This allows you to tightly wrap the layers in plastic wrap and aluminum foil, which prevents freezer burn and preserves the cake's moisture and flavor. Exposing your cake to outside air will dry it out, so don't be afraid to use several layers of plastic wrap and aluminum foil.

