Of all the classic Turkey Day dishes, there may be none more hotly debated than stuffing. Whether you make a meat version or vegetarian, use bread or brown rice, or seek out a store-bought find that amps up this Thanksgiving dish (and others), it seems there's no end to the controversy when it comes to this accompaniment to your basic roasted turkey.

If you're hoping to get ahead of the critics this season, though, there's one ingredient that will make your stuffing stand out, and the suggestion comes courtesy of a true culinary expert — chef, cookbook author, content creator and podcast host Jon Kung. When preparing your stuffing, Kung told Chowhound he suggests using a condiment known as Chinese olive vegetable.

This traditional topping is made from olives and preserved mustard, along with vegetables, and is often used in stir fries and congee, or mixed into bowls of rice or noodles. Kung describes it as having "a deep umami olive fragrance," and combined with some of the classic stuffing elements like aromatics, herbs, and alliums, it's easy to see how this umami-booster makes for a complexity-enhancing complement no matter your go-to recipe.