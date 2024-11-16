The Expert-Approved Ingredient That Makes A Uniquely Delicious Thanksgiving Stuffing
Of all the classic Turkey Day dishes, there may be none more hotly debated than stuffing. Whether you make a meat version or vegetarian, use bread or brown rice, or seek out a store-bought find that amps up this Thanksgiving dish (and others), it seems there's no end to the controversy when it comes to this accompaniment to your basic roasted turkey.
If you're hoping to get ahead of the critics this season, though, there's one ingredient that will make your stuffing stand out, and the suggestion comes courtesy of a true culinary expert — chef, cookbook author, content creator and podcast host Jon Kung. When preparing your stuffing, Kung told Chowhound he suggests using a condiment known as Chinese olive vegetable.
This traditional topping is made from olives and preserved mustard, along with vegetables, and is often used in stir fries and congee, or mixed into bowls of rice or noodles. Kung describes it as having "a deep umami olive fragrance," and combined with some of the classic stuffing elements like aromatics, herbs, and alliums, it's easy to see how this umami-booster makes for a complexity-enhancing complement no matter your go-to recipe.
Further options and other tips for your stuffing
In a TikTok video, Jon Kung posited that this ingredient is poised to "explode in popularity," and that you need to add only a little of this stuff to your existing recipes to make a major impact. In the context of Thanksgiving stuffing, Kung told Chowhound that it's a flavor that "people can never put their finger on but absolutely love." For a dish that has the potential to be polarizing like stuffing, that makes this ingredient a secret weapon.
That said, Kung also offered another option for your stuffing if you aren't drawn to this condiment or can't get your hands on it. "You can use regular olives and combine them with some cumin, lemon, saffron, and paprika," they said, noting that this makes for a Moroccan-inspired take.
It turns out that Kung has some advice on another stuffing quandary, too — to bake inside the bird or on the side? "Never make your stuffing inside your turkey," they said. "Always make it separately." Regardless of whether you know the difference between stuffing and dressing, if you apply Kung's pro tips and utilize this superhero ingredient, there won't be any arguing about your dish's deliciousness.