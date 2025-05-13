Does Applebee's Really Have A Drink Limit? Here's What To Know Before You Go

Going out with your friends for a booze-loaded night of laughter and strong drinks can get expensive — and fast. It's unsurprising to shell out $15 to $18 on a cocktail, and even Happy Hour prices can add up quickly. In this economy, it doesn't seem logical to be spending this type of money on drinks, but there's another solution: Applebee's. Here, you can sip on a $6 Watermelon Mana Margarita alongside our favorite Applebee's appetizers, like Chicken Wonton Tacos. While the chain probably doesn't use the perfect margarita recipe, it still sounds too good to be true. Before you roll up into Applebee's expecting to order four or more of these low-priced drinks, know that some Applebee's have a drink limit.

Applebee's is a franchise, which means each location has the right to operate differently, and not every location will enforce a drink limit. However, according to social media platforms and Reddit, it appears that the average cut-off is after three drinks. The user @peacockexperience on TikTok is a bartender at Applebee's, and she confirmed the three-drink limit, explaining that drinks can be served one at a time, and a manager or bartender will notify you when you've reached the limit.

It doesn't matter what type of alcohol you are drinking; it seems that beer, wine, or cocktails all have the same cap. This cap could be determined by the state your Applebee's is in, as a number of states are subject to the regulations of an Alcoholic Beverage Control commission or agency that handles all things related to alcohol sales, from licensing of establishments to training to enforcement.