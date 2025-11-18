For Homemade French Toast Sticks That Rival Eggo's, You Need This Ingredient

People love Eggo's French toast sticks not only because they're convenient but also for their unbeatable texture. After all, who doesn't enjoy sitting down to a plate of cinnamon-spiced French toast that's perfectly crisp on the outside, warm and soft on the inside, and specially shaped for dunking in maple syrup? Fortunately, if you've been looking to give your homemade version the same worthwhile texture and flavor, look no further than heavy cream.

Sure enough with the use of heavy cream and a few other necessary ingredients, you can make a delicious breakfast that's comparable to (and, dare we say, better than) Eggo's in no time. Among the many ways to upgrade homemade French toast, using heavy cream as a primary component in your custard ultimately gives your bread of choice an ultra-rich flavor and supremely fluffy texture.

While half and half and whole milk are decent alternatives, heavy cream has a more substantial consistency which makes for a more full-bodied custard. Therefore, upon dipping, each piece of bread ends up with a thicker, more noticeable coating. Not to mention, heavy cream is higher in fat than other dairy alternatives, which also works in your favor.

The extra fat in heavy cream not only leads to richer-tasting French toast sticks but forms a thin, delectable crust along the edges of your bread upon cooking. What you're left with are perfectly golden French toast sticks with crisp edges and ultra-soft insides. Better yet, you can upgrade your go-to recipe even more by using heavy cream with a few other essential ingredients.