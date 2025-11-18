For Homemade French Toast Sticks That Rival Eggo's, You Need This Ingredient
People love Eggo's French toast sticks not only because they're convenient but also for their unbeatable texture. After all, who doesn't enjoy sitting down to a plate of cinnamon-spiced French toast that's perfectly crisp on the outside, warm and soft on the inside, and specially shaped for dunking in maple syrup? Fortunately, if you've been looking to give your homemade version the same worthwhile texture and flavor, look no further than heavy cream.
Sure enough with the use of heavy cream and a few other necessary ingredients, you can make a delicious breakfast that's comparable to (and, dare we say, better than) Eggo's in no time. Among the many ways to upgrade homemade French toast, using heavy cream as a primary component in your custard ultimately gives your bread of choice an ultra-rich flavor and supremely fluffy texture.
While half and half and whole milk are decent alternatives, heavy cream has a more substantial consistency which makes for a more full-bodied custard. Therefore, upon dipping, each piece of bread ends up with a thicker, more noticeable coating. Not to mention, heavy cream is higher in fat than other dairy alternatives, which also works in your favor.
The extra fat in heavy cream not only leads to richer-tasting French toast sticks but forms a thin, delectable crust along the edges of your bread upon cooking. What you're left with are perfectly golden French toast sticks with crisp edges and ultra-soft insides. Better yet, you can upgrade your go-to recipe even more by using heavy cream with a few other essential ingredients.
How to make the best French toast sticks with heavy cream
For starters, since the use of heavy cream results in a thicker custard, choose your bread wisely. Instead of using flimsy, pre-sliced sandwich bread, cut your own pieces of challah, brioche, or thick-cut white bread. Challah and brioche may be the two best options since they're both enriched with extra ingredients like eggs, butter, and oil. That being said, French toast sticks made with brioche or challah have a more savory, custard-like appeal. Just make sure to let the thicker bread of your choice soak in the thicker custard long enough for optimal absorption.
Apart from choosing the right kind of bread, in order to truly experience the supreme flavor of heavy cream in your recipe, make sure to cook French toast in both butter and oil. Oil prevents your bread from burning while butter contributes to this meal's rich flavor. Adding enough fat to your pan also ensures that each French toast stick has an extra-crispy exterior.
You can also upgrade the texture of French toast sticks by dipping them in cinnamon sugar or crushed cereal before cooking. This stealthy addition not only adds extra crunch but gives French toast sticks a more caramelized bite.
Once you feel good about adding heavy cream to your go-to recipe, feel free to lean into more delicious twists on French toast that will stir your cravings. For example, instead of enjoying your next plate of French toast with extra butter and maple syrup, consider adding smears of Nutella or fresh berries and whipped cream.