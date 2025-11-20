Why Martha Stewart Once Called Ina Garten 'Not Charming'
Call it a catfight of the cooking queens. Martha Stewart and Ina Garten are both known for delicious recipes, impeccable entertaining styles, and selling lifestyles that most of us common folk can only dream of. But one thing the two mavens don't have in common is a friendship with each other anymore. And don't expect one to reignite, especially after Stewart said Garten's behavior is "not charming."
So what was the catalyst for this catty comment? It all started when Garten made a comment on Reese Witherspoon's Instagram post (via People). The actress shared a list of healthy habits she planned to undertake, which prompted Garten to jokingly comment, "I'm probably not doing any of those things! Lol! My formula is easier to follow: drink more large cosmos." Garten's giant cosmos had already gone viral in an Instagram video posted during the pandemic in 2020, where she made the pink-hued drink in a massive, head-sized cocktail glass.
Later, when Stewart was interviewed by People magazine, she brought up Garten's COVID coping mechanism. She told the magazine, "I do not agree about taking to drink to cope with things like the pandemic. To me that's not charming." Ironically, in the same interview, Stewart shilled her new chardonnay creation, titled "Martha's Chard," despite also telling the magazine she's "not a big drinker." In fact, Martha Stewart's favorite way to drink wine involves a faux pas.
What does Ina Garten say about Martha Stewart?
Ina Garten and Martha Stewart have a long history together. The two have known each other since the 1990s, when both were living in the Hamptons. At the time, the pair were friendly, as Stewart is said to have been a fan of the lemon bars in Garten's Hamptons store, a business venture that led Garten to be known as the Barefoot Contessa. Stewart even featured a story about Garten in her first magazine issue and helped Garten secure a book deal.
According to Stewart, the relationship fell apart when Garten failed to stay in touch during Stewart's prison sentence in 2004. "When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, she stopped talking to me," Stewart told the New York Times. "I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly." But Garten denied this was the case in an interview with People magazine. "Well, let's just say her story isn't exactly accurate," Garten quipped. "And, you know, that was 25 years ago, I think it's time to let it go." Garten blames the friend fallout as nothing more than them losing touch when Garten moved to Connecticut. Though the public may never know what it actually is that divided the domestic doyennes, we're not taking sides — we'll still happily try Martha Stewart's go-to snack and Ina Garten's infamous cosmo concoction.