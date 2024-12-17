Martha Stewart's Favorite Way To Drink Wine Involves A Faux Pas

If you like putting ice cubes in your wine, we promise we won't tell. But if Martha Stewart, one of the best-known tastemakers and entertaining gurus, encourages you to do so, then there is no need to be ashamed anyway. A glass of wine with a few ice cubes is admittedly refreshing on a hot summer day, and pitchers of wine cocktails like sangria and tinto de verano are not complete without a generous scoop of ice. However, for Stewart, this eyebrow-raising addition is not for the purpose of flavor or temperature.

Stewart shared the reason for her wine habit with People. "I extend the glass quite a bit by the addition of ice cubes," she says. As the ice cubes melt, the wine dilutes over time. This expands the amount of liquid in the glass, so you can drink more liquid for longer — but without increasing your alcohol consumption. And technically, the melted ice serves to hydrate you even as you drink alcohol.

This is considered a faux pas because ice dilutes the flavor of the wine, and, in a way, it could be argued that this distorts the hard work of the winemakers. But, as Stewart demonstrates to us, drinking wine doesn't always have to be serious. From the way we hold our glasses to the size of the pour, there is a lot of etiquette we ought to follow, but at the end of the day, enjoying your wine is all that matters.