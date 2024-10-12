Should You Store Bananas In The Fridge Or At Room Temperature?

Keeping a bunch of bright yellow bananas in a fruit basket on the counter is not only visually appealing, it's a great way to ensure you see — and thus eat — them frequently. But wait a couple of days too long, and those beautiful golden bananas turn brown and soft. And while they're perfectly edible for a few days more, many people feel they become less appetizing. So perhaps storing bananas on the counter isn't the best option. But what's going to keep bananas better longer: Storing at room temperature or nice and cold in the refrigerator?

It turns out the answer is...both. Your first clue is the grocery store. Bananas are displayed, unrefrigerated, in the middle of the produce section, or along end caps near checkout. Amazon even used to have a banana stand set up on the streets of Seattle, handing out free bananas to anyone who passed by.

Green bananas do best at room temperature, where they continue ripening. As they develop brown spots and begin softening, some people pop them in the fridge. It slows the ripening process, so it's an option as well. But even the refrigerator can't work miracles. Since buying single bananas mostly happens only at Trader Joe's, it's wise to understand best-storage practices for maximum potassium enjoyment.