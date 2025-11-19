These Festive Dollar Store Glass Jars Make The Cutest Holiday Gifts
Holiday gift-giving doesn't have to break the bank. Often the best gifts are simple, from the heart, and made in the kitchen — like a holiday Mason jar filled with hot cocoa or cookie mix ingredients. For the perfect container to store a holiday treat for loved ones, neighbors, and co-workers, check out the festive glass jars at your local Dollar Tree or Dollar General.
Dollar General's Christmas embossed pint jars come in two designs: a snowman or winter cabin scene with a red or green lid. The jars are glass, feature airtight lids to keep your ingredients fresh, and are priced at $2 per jar, though they're not sold in-store. Meanwhile, Dollar Tree sells festive rounded glass jars for $1.50 each. Choose between a red or green lid with assorted embossed designs on the jars, such as snowflakes, candy canes, trees, and stockings. One reviewer on Dollar Tree's website described them as impressive, containing thick glass, and an easy-to-operate lid.
Once you have your jars in hand, it's time to let your creativity shine. Sure, you can gift the empty jars to friends and family, but it'll be more meaningful if you fill them with yummy treats or ingredients. As a bonus, you can likely find some ingredients for your holiday glass jars at Dollar Tree or Dollar General as well.
Ideas for filling your festive jars
A simple way to fill your dollar store holiday glass jars is to layer them with hot cocoa ingredients. Start by pouring a tasty hot chocolate mix into the jar. Then, layer add-ins like chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, cinnamon, or crushed peppermint. You might also add a layer of powdered milk or creamer, so the end result is extra creamy when it's added to hot water or milk. For adults, turn it into a boozy hot cocoa by gifting your jar with a mini bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, RumChata, or other alcohol you think they might like. These bottles can be secured to the jars with ribbon, along with instructions or gift tags.
Another playful idea for a holiday Mason jar mix is to add dry ingredients, like chocolate chip, sugar, oatmeal, or red and green M&M's, for a tasty batch of brownies or cookies. The recipient just needs to add wet ingredients like butter and eggs to make their yummy dessert. Besides hot cocoa and cookie mixes, consider filling the glass jars with ready-to-eat snacks, like a more sophisticated puppy chow, Hershey's Kisses, peppermints, red and green M&M's, or a holiday trail mix.
When making these jar mixes, be sure to carefully layer your ingredients so the jars are aesthetically pleasing. Fortunately, you can layer your Mason jar mix perfectly using this simple tool. Don't forget to attach a recipe card so your recipients know what to do with the jar's ingredients.