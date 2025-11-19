These Festive Dollar Store Glass Jars Make The Cutest Holiday Gifts

Holiday gift-giving doesn't have to break the bank. Often the best gifts are simple, from the heart, and made in the kitchen — like a holiday Mason jar filled with hot cocoa or cookie mix ingredients. For the perfect container to store a holiday treat for loved ones, neighbors, and co-workers, check out the festive glass jars at your local Dollar Tree or Dollar General.

Dollar General's Christmas embossed pint jars come in two designs: a snowman or winter cabin scene with a red or green lid. The jars are glass, feature airtight lids to keep your ingredients fresh, and are priced at $2 per jar, though they're not sold in-store. Meanwhile, Dollar Tree sells festive rounded glass jars for $1.50 each. Choose between a red or green lid with assorted embossed designs on the jars, such as snowflakes, candy canes, trees, and stockings. One reviewer on Dollar Tree's website described them as impressive, containing thick glass, and an easy-to-operate lid.

Once you have your jars in hand, it's time to let your creativity shine. Sure, you can gift the empty jars to friends and family, but it'll be more meaningful if you fill them with yummy treats or ingredients. As a bonus, you can likely find some ingredients for your holiday glass jars at Dollar Tree or Dollar General as well.