Layer Mason Jar Cookie Mix Perfectly With This Simple Tool

Mason jar cookie mix typically includes ingredients like flour, white and brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and certain mix-ins, all layered on top of each other to fill the jar. Of course, a different amount of each of these ingredients will be needed (unless you like your cookies really salty), so the layers won't exactly be even. In fact, you might as well put the baking soda, baking powder, salt, and any other generally white ingredients through your funnel at the same time, since they'll likely be indistinguishable from the layer of flour.

If you want to have more distinct layers for the sake of aesthetics, you could choose a recipe with ingredients that are more varied in color and texture, like cocoa powder for chocolate cookies or rolled oats for oatmeal raisin cookies. Additionally, you could intersperse layers of brown sugar and the flour mixture for a cute striped pattern, or separate the main ingredients with thin layers of sprinkles, M&M's, or other creative cookie dough mix-ins.

Gently shaking or tapping the jar after each addition you funnel in will let the layer settle and help even it all out, but be careful not to shake too hard or your ingredients might start to mix. Once you've filled your jar to the brim, add a label with these Savvy & Sorted chalkboard stickers (or something similar), include a handwritten recipe card, and prepare for the compliments to come rolling in.