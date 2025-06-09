Layer Mason Jar Cookie Mix Perfectly With This Simple Tool
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're the kind of Type A person who starts planning Christmas presents in the summer, or you're looking for gifts to give the host of an upcoming dinner party you're attending, a Mason jar cookie mix walks the line of being both functional and whimsical. Not to mention, you probably have all the supplies to make it in your pantry — especially if you're already a big fan of creative Mason jar food prep. The recipient simply has to dump the contents of the DIY dry cookie mix into a bowl with a few wet ingredients whenever their heart desires, for a quick and easy batch of cookie dough.
The one issue with this gift? It's pretty hard to get the layers of dry ingredients looking truly Pinterest-worthy. If you use a spoon to scoop in the flour and sugar, your topographical creation is likely to have some extra-thin spots and some extra-thick spots, and the distinction between layers will be hard to discern. Instead, try using a funnel, like one from this foldable KongNai set of four, to pour the ingredients more evenly. The varying lengths of funnel included will make it easier to smoothly pour both the layers further down and those higher up — without flour spilling all over your counter.
Mastering the mix
Mason jar cookie mix typically includes ingredients like flour, white and brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and certain mix-ins, all layered on top of each other to fill the jar. Of course, a different amount of each of these ingredients will be needed (unless you like your cookies really salty), so the layers won't exactly be even. In fact, you might as well put the baking soda, baking powder, salt, and any other generally white ingredients through your funnel at the same time, since they'll likely be indistinguishable from the layer of flour.
If you want to have more distinct layers for the sake of aesthetics, you could choose a recipe with ingredients that are more varied in color and texture, like cocoa powder for chocolate cookies or rolled oats for oatmeal raisin cookies. Additionally, you could intersperse layers of brown sugar and the flour mixture for a cute striped pattern, or separate the main ingredients with thin layers of sprinkles, M&M's, or other creative cookie dough mix-ins.
Gently shaking or tapping the jar after each addition you funnel in will let the layer settle and help even it all out, but be careful not to shake too hard or your ingredients might start to mix. Once you've filled your jar to the brim, add a label with these Savvy & Sorted chalkboard stickers (or something similar), include a handwritten recipe card, and prepare for the compliments to come rolling in.