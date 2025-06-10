The Simple Swap That Makes Puppy Chow More Sophisticated

Though its true origin and the reasoning behind its name remain shrouded in mystery, anyone attending elementary school from the 1970s onward likely has fond memories of enjoying puppy chow as a snack, especially those growing up in the Midwest. When it was dubbed Muddy Buddies in 2002 by General Mills and codified with an official recipe, puppy chow recipes in vintage cookbooks throughout the U.S. clearly served as inspiration, since both include Chex cereal, chocolate chips, peanut butter, and powdered sugar.

Despite what its name indicates, puppy chow is definitely meant for human consumption. The idea is to melt together the chocolate and peanut butter — sometimes with regular butter for added richness — and fold in the Chex cereal. The sweet, ganache-like mixture seeps into the lattice-shaped cereal pieces, creating little bites of crunchy, chocolatey joy. The pièce de résistance is the powdered sugar, which is tossed into a bag with the gooey cereal and shaken until everything is coated in sugary white goodness.

Of course, like anything nostalgic, puppy chow is often too sweet for adult palates, but there's an easy swap that makes this childhood snack more sophisticated in a snap: simply replace the peanut butter with tahini. Not only does tahini take boxed brownies to the next level, it's also the perfect nutty addition to puppy chow. Earthy and a little astringent, tahini tames the sweetness of the powdered sugar while emphasizing the dark notes in the chocolate and the cereal's toastiness, bringing a touch of smokiness and nuance to an otherwise rather one-note sweet snack.