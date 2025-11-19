This 3-Ingredient Side Dish Takes Green Beans To The Next Level For Your Holiday Dinner
Green bean casserole is a historic American dish and a featured tradition on many tables during the holidays. It was originally developed in the 1950s to utilize convenient canned goods, such as cream of mushroom soup, to make an easy holiday side dish. As traditions evolve over time, you may enjoy enhancing your cherished green bean side to create a new twist on the classic this season.
This holiday, serve what may become a new favorite: Delicious roasted green beans with crispy bacon, Parmesan cheese, and a little garlic for added flavor. This dish features three highlighted ingredients, including tender green beans cooked to your preferred consistency; hearty, slightly salty bacon; and creamy, savory Parmesan. Choose your favorite beans from numerous varieties of green bean, using the freshest and greenest available, especially when they are in season during summer and fall. The green bean variety known as haricot vert (or French green beans) is an especially good option. These green beans are thin and tender, so they will cook more quickly.
Choose your favorite Parmesan for this dish — an aged cheese will have more flavor. However, consider avoiding pre-grated Parmesan because of the added fillers it contains. The bacon in the recipe can be a store-bought variety of your choice, thin or thick cut, or you can substitute pancetta. This dish will add new, bold flavors to your traditional holiday meal, and it's a quick side that's good for weeknight meals, too.
Ways to make green beans with bacon and Parmesan
To make green beans with bacon and Parmesan, toss the beans (with stems removed) in olive oil, chopped garlic, salt, and pepper and place on a baking sheet. Heat in the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 to 20 minutes, stirring halfway through, and then add the Parmesan, heating until the cheese melts. Afterward, sprinkle on your cooked bacon.
One variation on this dish is a creamier alternative that replaces the Parmesan with garlic Parmesan sauce. In this version, you may enjoy cooking the beans in a skillet with a little broth to help steam them. Begin by sautéing minced garlic, then add the beans and simmer in the added broth. When tender, add Parmesan and cream and simmer until thickened, then top with crispy bacon. This green bean dish variation is richer and a bit indulgent, but worth the extra ingredient to make the flavors burst! If you need help with the sauce, follow some tips home cooks should know when making Parmesan sauce to ensure you achieve the proper consistency.
If you'd like a larger repertoire of flavors, consider switching up the kind of cheese you use. One option is to use Grana Padano instead of Parmesan for a twist on your meal. Grana Padano is less expensive, crumbly, creamy, and, importantly, it's quicker to melt than Parmesan. It's velvety and rich, so it will blend perfectly with the green beans and bacon to make another new holiday side dish.