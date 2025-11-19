This 3-Ingredient Side Dish Takes Green Beans To The Next Level For Your Holiday Dinner

Green bean casserole is a historic American dish and a featured tradition on many tables during the holidays. It was originally developed in the 1950s to utilize convenient canned goods, such as cream of mushroom soup, to make an easy holiday side dish. As traditions evolve over time, you may enjoy enhancing your cherished green bean side to create a new twist on the classic this season.

This holiday, serve what may become a new favorite: Delicious roasted green beans with crispy bacon, Parmesan cheese, and a little garlic for added flavor. This dish features three highlighted ingredients, including tender green beans cooked to your preferred consistency; hearty, slightly salty bacon; and creamy, savory Parmesan. Choose your favorite beans from numerous varieties of green bean, using the freshest and greenest available, especially when they are in season during summer and fall. The green bean variety known as haricot vert (or French green beans) is an especially good option. These green beans are thin and tender, so they will cook more quickly.

Choose your favorite Parmesan for this dish — an aged cheese will have more flavor. However, consider avoiding pre-grated Parmesan because of the added fillers it contains. The bacon in the recipe can be a store-bought variety of your choice, thin or thick cut, or you can substitute pancetta. This dish will add new, bold flavors to your traditional holiday meal, and it's a quick side that's good for weeknight meals, too.