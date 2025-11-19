The Molten Chocolate Cake Baking Mistake That Ruins A Gooey Center

It's easy to get lost in the weeds when it comes to making the perfect chocolate cake. You can follow some expert tips for bakery-worthy chocolate cake – like add some extra egg yolks — or take your chocolate cake to the next level by dusting the pan with cocoa powder instead of flour. But a molten chocolate cake isn't just any ol' chocolate cake; this is one of the tougher cakes to make. To get the center just right with your molten chocolate cake, you really have to follow the rules. For some help on the subject, we reached out to Stella Parks, former pastry chef and author of "BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts."

"Molten chocolate cakes have their origin in contemporary French cuisine," Parks says, "so the easiest way an American baker can go astray is to try and make one with melted chocolate chips, which generally contain more sugar and less cocoa butter than a good quality chocolate." She explains that chocolate chips are designed to hold their shape, so they don't fully melt into the thick flowing liquid you're looking for. That said, Parks ensures us that you're likely to find the chocolate you need right in the grocery store's snack aisle, just get a decent quality store-bought dark chocolate bar that's between 65% and 72% cocoa. "This gives a rich, but balanced, flavor that isn't too bitter or overly sweet," Parks says.