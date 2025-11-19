The Molten Chocolate Cake Baking Mistake That Ruins A Gooey Center
It's easy to get lost in the weeds when it comes to making the perfect chocolate cake. You can follow some expert tips for bakery-worthy chocolate cake – like add some extra egg yolks — or take your chocolate cake to the next level by dusting the pan with cocoa powder instead of flour. But a molten chocolate cake isn't just any ol' chocolate cake; this is one of the tougher cakes to make. To get the center just right with your molten chocolate cake, you really have to follow the rules. For some help on the subject, we reached out to Stella Parks, former pastry chef and author of "BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts."
"Molten chocolate cakes have their origin in contemporary French cuisine," Parks says, "so the easiest way an American baker can go astray is to try and make one with melted chocolate chips, which generally contain more sugar and less cocoa butter than a good quality chocolate." She explains that chocolate chips are designed to hold their shape, so they don't fully melt into the thick flowing liquid you're looking for. That said, Parks ensures us that you're likely to find the chocolate you need right in the grocery store's snack aisle, just get a decent quality store-bought dark chocolate bar that's between 65% and 72% cocoa. "This gives a rich, but balanced, flavor that isn't too bitter or overly sweet," Parks says.
More expert tips and tricks for molten chocolate cake
Stella Parks advises against using just any chocolate cake recipe because the trick is maintaining a delicate balance with your ingredients. "A proper molten cake recipe uses a high ratio of fat and eggs relative to flour," Parks explains, "which ensures a set exterior and liquid center." And though you can melt chocolate in the microwave, the best way to get a controlled melt is on the stove top using a double boiler. To achieve this, place a heat-safe glass bowl over a pot of simmering water so it doesn't touch the water. Place chocolate pieces in the bowl and stir constantly as the chocolate melts. Parks says, "The melted chocolate should be smooth and glossy before you fold it into the batter; if it looks grainy, it's been overheated or seized, and won't produce the right texture."
Parks recommends starting with cold batter and chilling it for multiple hours, though she prefers overnight. If you start with warm batter, the cake will bake too fast and solidify, and you won't get that nice gooey center. To check when they're done, use a toothpick check on the outer edges — if it comes out clean, they're done. Although you can bake molten chocolate cakes in non-stick muffin pans, Parks recommends using individual ramekins for easy serving. "Using individual ramekins also helps with portion control and even baking," she says, "each cake can be removed from the oven at the perfect moment when the edges are firm and the center still trembles slightly."