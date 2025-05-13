Take Your Chocolate Cake To The Next Level With One Simple Swap

The only thing better than chocolate is more chocolate. When you're making a chocolate cake, however, there are only so many places where you can keep infusing the flavor. You've got the cake itself, of course, ideally at least a couple of layers' worth. Those layers can then accommodate a whole extra coat or two of decadent chocolate frosting. Then you can add something like chocolate shavings for a more dynamic texture, as well as aesthetic appeal. Other than additional decorative chocolate touches, you've reached the end of the cocoa-paved road, unless you look to the flip side.

The next time you bake a chocolate cake, do not dust the pan with flour as a recipe might direct you to. Instead, give it a few good shakes with the very cocoa powder you used for the batter. This not only lets you get just a little more chocolate in there, it also eliminates any pesky white speckling the flour would have left behind. This is just the kind of detail that can make a chocolate cake even more bakery-worthy, and one that you should add to your list of everything you need to know about baking with chocolate.