The Vintage McDonald's Breakfast Item Fans Wish Would Return

Several McDonald's diners have shared their memories online about how much they enjoyed the breakfast burrito: "I had the McSkillet burrito back in college a few times and man that thing absolutely slapped!" shared one nostalgic user on Facebook. Others felt that the restaurant made a huge mistake discontinuing the burrito, even with the higher cost: "This may be the best thing McDonald's ever had on their menu. They were crazy to discontinue it. Yeah, it was relatively expensive in its day but it was so good it was worth it," explained one commenter on another Facebook post. Unfortunately, McDonald's has yet to replace its old school burrito offering with a valid contender. Even with all the ingredients in the McDonald's Sausage Burrito, it just isn't as raved about as the McSkillet.

With the international chain's Snack Wraps making a well-anticipated return this year, it makes sense that diners are crossing their fingers for a reemergence of a McSkillet burrito again. McDonald's has made no official statement about the possibility of a return, but that hasn't stopped some fans from creating a petition of their own. While some fans wait to experience the return of this favorite item, others are making do with dupes. Some find that the closest they have been able to find in fast food chains is Taco Bell's Breakfast Crunchwrap Bacon. Taco Bell's breakfast burrito includes hash browns, fluffy cage-free eggs, creamy jalapeño sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, and bacon as the chosen protein. The hash brown mimics the potato-like filling in the McSkillet burrito and the eggs and cheese also align with the vintage McDonald's wrap. Otherwise, the creamy jalapeño sauce and salsa roja offer that similar touch of spice.