The Vintage McDonald's Breakfast Item Fans Wish Would Return
A McDonald's breakfast is an experience that lingers on the mind and the tastebuds, even when the savory treat in question has been removed from the menu. Granted, there are some McDonald's breakfast menu items that no one pays attention to, but there are others that make their presence known decades later. There are several iconic McDonald's breakfast items that we would love to see make a comeback but none of them compare to our longing for the McDonald's McSkillet Burrito.
The popular breakfast burrito was introduced in 2007 and was discontinued in 2010, potentially due to the higher price point. The burrito cost between $2.49 and $3.29 depending on store and location at the time. Even while short-lived, the wrap is remembered for being flavorsome and jam-packed. The meal made use of a large flour tortilla base with a potato-vegetable filling, sausage, two types of cheese, and salsa roja made from fire-roasted tomatoes. It was said to be the chain's most expensive breakfast offering on record because of the pricy ingredients needed to make it. The wraps were also available with chicken or steak versions for those searching for something meatier.
What McDonald's fans have to say about the McSkillet Breakfast Burrito
Several McDonald's diners have shared their memories online about how much they enjoyed the breakfast burrito: "I had the McSkillet burrito back in college a few times and man that thing absolutely slapped!" shared one nostalgic user on Facebook. Others felt that the restaurant made a huge mistake discontinuing the burrito, even with the higher cost: "This may be the best thing McDonald's ever had on their menu. They were crazy to discontinue it. Yeah, it was relatively expensive in its day but it was so good it was worth it," explained one commenter on another Facebook post. Unfortunately, McDonald's has yet to replace its old school burrito offering with a valid contender. Even with all the ingredients in the McDonald's Sausage Burrito, it just isn't as raved about as the McSkillet.
With the international chain's Snack Wraps making a well-anticipated return this year, it makes sense that diners are crossing their fingers for a reemergence of a McSkillet burrito again. McDonald's has made no official statement about the possibility of a return, but that hasn't stopped some fans from creating a petition of their own. While some fans wait to experience the return of this favorite item, others are making do with dupes. Some find that the closest they have been able to find in fast food chains is Taco Bell's Breakfast Crunchwrap Bacon. Taco Bell's breakfast burrito includes hash browns, fluffy cage-free eggs, creamy jalapeño sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, and bacon as the chosen protein. The hash brown mimics the potato-like filling in the McSkillet burrito and the eggs and cheese also align with the vintage McDonald's wrap. Otherwise, the creamy jalapeño sauce and salsa roja offer that similar touch of spice.