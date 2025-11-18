Tidy Your Kitchen Counters With A $1.50 Dollar Tree Storage Gem Everyone's Grabbing
If you like to keep your home organized, you probably already shop at big box stores like Target, Ikea, and Walmart for kitchen cabinet organizers. There's a lot to love about those stores, but unfortunately, even just standard organizing essentials like baskets and other storage solutions can be expensive and add up fast. So, if you aren't shopping around for alternatives, you might be missing out. And one of the top places you'll want to head to for some great organization and storage ideas? Yep, it's Dollar Tree. They currently have a stackable storage container that could save your kitchen counter from clutter. They are appropriately called the Stack Them Up Stack and Nest Plastic Bins. And the best part is each stackable is only $1.50.
For less than $5, you can buy three of these containers. They are available in four colors, including white, black, gray, and navy blue. There are countless possibilities for what you could store inside just on your kitchen counter alone — from snacks to vitamins. When you start picturing all the clutter you could finally tuck away, the possibilities for a tidier home feel endless.
What other storage solutions can you use the stackable bins for?
If you're looking for some other ideas for what to keep in the stackable bins, start in the kitchen — you could organize your spices, tea collection, or coffee pods. You could also put these bins under the sink to store cleaning products. If you're keeping them on the counter, store extra sponges, dish towels, and spray bottles.
They also make great storage in other rooms of your house. You could use the Stack Them Up plastic bins in your closet to stash scarves, belts, and other small accessories. In your garage or storage closet, you might want to keep small tools, nails, and screws stored away. And in a kid's play area, they could be used to store small toys and art supplies. That's a lot of your home organized with just a few simple bins that won't break the bank.
While you're stocking up on your stackable bins, don't miss out on some of the other Dollar Tree great kitchen organization and home storage solutions. Some solid options include a pantry storage container and Cooking Concepts Fruit and Vegetable Storage Containers that retail for just $1.25 each. So the next time you're looking to tidy up, check out Dollar Tree for plenty of affordable options to help keep your space organized.