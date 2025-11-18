Tidy Your Kitchen Counters With A $1.50 Dollar Tree Storage Gem Everyone's Grabbing

If you like to keep your home organized, you probably already shop at big box stores like Target, Ikea, and Walmart for kitchen cabinet organizers. There's a lot to love about those stores, but unfortunately, even just standard organizing essentials like baskets and other storage solutions can be expensive and add up fast. So, if you aren't shopping around for alternatives, you might be missing out. And one of the top places you'll want to head to for some great organization and storage ideas? Yep, it's Dollar Tree. They currently have a stackable storage container that could save your kitchen counter from clutter. They are appropriately called the Stack Them Up Stack and Nest Plastic Bins. And the best part is each stackable is only $1.50.

For less than $5, you can buy three of these containers. They are available in four colors, including white, black, gray, and navy blue. There are countless possibilities for what you could store inside just on your kitchen counter alone — from snacks to vitamins. When you start picturing all the clutter you could finally tuck away, the possibilities for a tidier home feel endless.