An Overlooked Dollar Tree Container That Easily Solves Pantry Clutter Fast
Kitchen clutter is one of the most notorious types of messes to try and organize. And once in a while, you need to do a thorough pantry assessment, cleanup, and restock to refresh the space and free up real estate being taken up by things that are either no longer useful or, worse, expired. To make sure things remain organized, consider browsing through Dollar Tree's vast range of home organizers and space savers. Simple Dollar Tree tools like peg boards can give your kitchen a professional look, while assorted plastic travel jars are the Dollar Tree gem that can help organize dry, open foods. For packaged foods, grab one (or several) of the oft-overlooked Jot Rectangular Flexible Organizer. Available for $1.25, this is the kind of product that makes Dollar Tree a lifesaver for home organization.
The flexible tray, 7 inches wide and 9 inches deep, is great for storing cans of food or soda, as well as packs of crisps, cookies, instant noodles, and more. The shallow lip around all four edges holds everything in place while also making whatever's stored in the container easy to view and access. Dollar Tree has lots of different types of rectangular organizers, but what sets this one apart is that you can adjust its length, making it suitable for deep and shallow shelves. It also allows you to compartmentalize more efficiently without wasting precious pantry real estate, since you can effectively reduce the amount of space taken up by this organizer. If you order online, you'll get a minimum of 24 organizers for $30, but you'll easily find uses for them both within and outside of your pantry.
Don't sleep on Dollar Tree's stackable open storage bins for your pantry
Over time, your storage needs evolve, so it's important to have space organizers that offer some flexibility. Plus, they are easier to repurpose around the house instead of having to throw them away when they're no longer useful for what they were originally purchased for.
Dollar Tree has several stackable storage options, and one that is particularly versatile is the 2-Tier Plastic Stackable Rack. At $6, this is on the higher end of Dollar Tree's price range but is a bargain for the storage it offers. The piece comes with two trays stacked vertically at a total height of about 15 inches. While this may be too large for some pantry shelves, it is a great way to use floor space efficiently for storage. The flexibility of being able to stack more trays on top means you can double the storage (to four trays) without taking up any additional floor space.
Another great pantry option is the set of Stackable Deep Storage Bins, which work as organizers to help use all the available vertical space in your shelves. The front is partially open for easy access, and they're just right for dividing and putting away all sorts of small packaged items (think condiment packets, individually wrapped candy, single-use soup sachets, etc). At $4 per bin, it's worth considering picking up a case for $48 that comes with 12 of these small bins, which essentially work like miniature cubbies for your pantry shelves.