The Biggest McDonald's In The World Truly Has A Wild Menu
With more than 44,000 restaurants in over 100 countries, McDonald's is one of the world's largest fast food chains. The fast food giant is known for customizing its menus based on location, so that's why you can order a spicy Buffalo chicken poutine in Canada, a butter chicken grilled burger in India, or a teriyaki chicken fillet sandwich in Japan. But you don't have to travel around the world to try some of McDonald's more unique menu items.
One special location in Orlando, Florida, brings some of those international vibes together, plus more. It's the world's largest McDonald's location, also known as Epic McD, and it's open 24 hours a day, every day of the week. The multi-story, 19,000 square foot location is filled with all things McDonald's, including a massive arcade and a multi-level PlayPlace. This place is, indeed, epic, and it also has a few unique features you won't see at other McD's — that's an open kitchen visible to all customers, as well as a wood-fired pizza oven.
But that's just the beginning. This massive McDonald's location's menu is truly wild. Forget a Big Mac and fries, customers can customize their own pizzas, pastas, and sandwiches. They can order cheese ravioli with marinara, spaghetti bolognese, fettuccine Alfredo with a McCrispy filet, all types of pizzas, from meat to veggie lovers, and even a Philly cheesesteak.
Epic McD's menu ranges from build-your-own pizza to a peanut butter explosion cake
As you look further down the sprawling Epic McD's menu, you'll see other items that certainly seem out of place at a McDonald's, although this location does still serve the classics. Meatball Parm sandwiches, shrimp marinara with pasta, and a huge selection of desserts, like a peanut butter explosion cake that may, well, make your head (and stomach) explode. This special McDonald's has even offered exclusive breakfast items, from Belgian waffles to omelets.
With all these different options, is the world's largest McD's actually any good, though? This location scores a 4 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews. Considering the average McDonald's rating is around 3.5, that's a good bit above the norm. A lot of reviews mention the overall experience — the arcade and playground — as a big bonus, but many reviewers also say the pizza and pasta options are pretty good. Most of the negative reviews focus on the large crowds and traffic — both of which can lead to long wait times for your food — so it may be worth going during off hours for a better experience.
If you think seeing one McDonald's means you've seen them all, you're in for a quite a surprise if you ever visit this one in Orlando. If you can stomach the crowds or don't mind making an early-morning or late-night stop, you'll have the chance to enjoy some unconventional menu items that aren't available at other locations. And, if you have kids, even better. Bring some extra change, let them roam through the arcade, and enjoy a slice of peanut butter explosion cake.