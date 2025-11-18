The Biggest McDonald's In The World Truly Has A Wild Menu

With more than 44,000 restaurants in over 100 countries, McDonald's is one of the world's largest fast food chains. The fast food giant is known for customizing its menus based on location, so that's why you can order a spicy Buffalo chicken poutine in Canada, a butter chicken grilled burger in India, or a teriyaki chicken fillet sandwich in Japan. But you don't have to travel around the world to try some of McDonald's more unique menu items.

One special location in Orlando, Florida, brings some of those international vibes together, plus more. It's the world's largest McDonald's location, also known as Epic McD, and it's open 24 hours a day, every day of the week. The multi-story, 19,000 square foot location is filled with all things McDonald's, including a massive arcade and a multi-level PlayPlace. This place is, indeed, epic, and it also has a few unique features you won't see at other McD's — that's an open kitchen visible to all customers, as well as a wood-fired pizza oven.

But that's just the beginning. This massive McDonald's location's menu is truly wild. Forget a Big Mac and fries, customers can customize their own pizzas, pastas, and sandwiches. They can order cheese ravioli with marinara, spaghetti bolognese, fettuccine Alfredo with a McCrispy filet, all types of pizzas, from meat to veggie lovers, and even a Philly cheesesteak.