The Famed Texas Steakhouse Known For Its Free 72-Ounce Steak (But There's A Catch)
Few things in the culinary world can beat a well-cooked, well-seasoned steak. Whether it's the popular porterhouse from Texas Roadhouse, a New York strip from Longhorn Steakhouse, or a nicely cooked filet from a bougie steakhouse chain like Morton's with its fancy cocktails, you really can't go wrong with a nice cut of steak. But can you have too much of a good thing?
When it comes to the Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery in Amarillo, Texas, that could be the case. This steakhouse gives its customers the opportunity to conquer its world-famous 72-ounce steak challenge. The challenge plate includes the 72-ounce steak itself, shrimp cocktail (an old-school appetizer that's often overpriced on its own), baked potato, salad, and a roll with butter. While you have to pay $72 up front, those who manage to defeat this Mount Everest of steak challenges get their massive meal comped. Those who fail to finish the plate don't get a refund.
But this isn't some quiet little challenge where you get to sit in a corner and take your time. The 72-ounce steak challenge at the Big Texan Steak Ranch is dinner and a show — but you're the show. That means, if you're hungry enough to take a shot at the massive steak and all those sides, the restaurant has an assigned table on a makeshift stage where employees announce to other customers that the challenge attempt is about to begin. The Big Texan Steak Ranch even livestreams challenges on its website.
Only about 10% of challengers have received a free-72 ounce steak (and sides)
The Big Texan Steak Ranch has quite a few rules to follow for those brave enough to take on the challenge. There's a one hour time limit. Contestants cannot stand up or leave the table once the timer starts. If you get sick, you lose. And you don't have to eat the fat, but what is considered fat is up to the restaurant's discretion. Those are just some of the strict guidelines competitors have to follow.
Shocking enough, though, quite a few brave souls have completed the challenge at the steakhouse. On its website, the Big Texan Steak Ranch says 10,504 challengers have conquered the 72-ounce steak of the 98,027 people who have attempted it as of June 9, 2025. The steakhouse lists all the winners on its website's Hall of Fame, dating back to 1962, when the challenge first started. Many a YouTube influencer has taken a shot, but the most noteworthy one to complete it may be competitive eater Miko Sudo, who defeated the challenge twice in one sitting. That's 144 ounces of steak, plus double the sides!
So can there be too much of a good thing? In the case of the Big Texan Steak Ranch's steak challenge, we say yes. But the more than 10,000 people who have faced the 72-ounce steak and won might just disagree — especially if the meal ends up being free.