The Famed Texas Steakhouse Known For Its Free 72-Ounce Steak (But There's A Catch)

Few things in the culinary world can beat a well-cooked, well-seasoned steak. Whether it's the popular porterhouse from Texas Roadhouse, a New York strip from Longhorn Steakhouse, or a nicely cooked filet from a bougie steakhouse chain like Morton's with its fancy cocktails, you really can't go wrong with a nice cut of steak. But can you have too much of a good thing?

When it comes to the Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery in Amarillo, Texas, that could be the case. This steakhouse gives its customers the opportunity to conquer its world-famous 72-ounce steak challenge. The challenge plate includes the 72-ounce steak itself, shrimp cocktail (an old-school appetizer that's often overpriced on its own), baked potato, salad, and a roll with butter. While you have to pay $72 up front, those who manage to defeat this Mount Everest of steak challenges get their massive meal comped. Those who fail to finish the plate don't get a refund.

But this isn't some quiet little challenge where you get to sit in a corner and take your time. The 72-ounce steak challenge at the Big Texan Steak Ranch is dinner and a show — but you're the show. That means, if you're hungry enough to take a shot at the massive steak and all those sides, the restaurant has an assigned table on a makeshift stage where employees announce to other customers that the challenge attempt is about to begin. The Big Texan Steak Ranch even livestreams challenges on its website.