The Kit Kat Flavor Everyone Wants But You Won't See In US Grocery Stores
Many of us like to think of the United States as the biggest and baddest in the food world — the country the rest of the world models itself after. And while America is certainly a leader in countless ways, we don't have it all. Like certain niche flavors and foods you'll need a passport to sample. No matter how connected our modern world is, you can't find one very niche flavor of Kit Kat on shelves at any American grocery store — the Milo Kit Kat. And for specialty candy aficionados, that's a heartbreaking thing.
The Kit Kat x Milo collab launched in 2022, and the special flavor features the chocolate-malt fudgy goodness of Milo (more on that in a sec) infused within the milk chocolate coating of the crunchy airy wafer. This is just one of the many creative, kooky Australian candies you can find in the land down under but not in many other parts of the world (although the Milo Kit Kat is also popular in Japan, a country perhaps more obsessed with kooky Kit Kat flavors than anywhere else).
And If you've never heard of Milo, that's because it too is an Aussie invention — a malted chocolate drink from the 1930s. Designed to help provide extra nutritious to kiddos, the original plan for a smooth, dissolvable powder didn't quite deliver, but the flavor and product was still a hit. Just one of the many examples of an invention that didn't pan out as originally intended, but accidentally created a favorite food nonetheless.
There's a whole world of unique, international Kit Kats
The specialty chocolate bar flavor — which came out in standard, block, and chunky formats — is uniquely Australian in origin. For the very determined though, you may be lucky enough to track it down in select other countries or order it online from retailers with U.S. delivery like World Market.
The creation is a far cry from your typical milk, dark, white chocolate, or maybe mint Kit Kat options available in the U.S. And it's just one example of an intentional, household brand that does things very differently depending on the country. We think of big name corporate brands as being pretty homogenous, but that's not always the case — just look at biggies like Burger King and McDonald's, which have wildly different menus around the world.
That's not to say Hershey, which produces Kit Kats in the U.S. (Nestlé makes them elsewhere), hasn't flexed its creativity in America. The brand has, with a range of flavors like salted caramel, hazelnut, peanut butter, and even peppermint — some of which are easier to track down in stores than others. It's also gotten even more inventive with wacky creations like "ghost toast," a cinnamon-toast-flavored chocolate wafer bar. But if you're craving an Australian Milo Kit Kat, and nothing else will do, you may need to enlist the help of a friend down under, pay a markup to order it online, or take a trip to sample the vast world of international candy finds (a good reason to buy a plane ticket, if you ask us).