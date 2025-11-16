The Kit Kat Flavor Everyone Wants But You Won't See In US Grocery Stores

Many of us like to think of the United States as the biggest and baddest in the food world — the country the rest of the world models itself after. And while America is certainly a leader in countless ways, we don't have it all. Like certain niche flavors and foods you'll need a passport to sample. No matter how connected our modern world is, you can't find one very niche flavor of Kit Kat on shelves at any American grocery store — the Milo Kit Kat. And for specialty candy aficionados, that's a heartbreaking thing.

The Kit Kat x Milo collab launched in 2022, and the special flavor features the chocolate-malt fudgy goodness of Milo (more on that in a sec) infused within the milk chocolate coating of the crunchy airy wafer. This is just one of the many creative, kooky Australian candies you can find in the land down under but not in many other parts of the world (although the Milo Kit Kat is also popular in Japan, a country perhaps more obsessed with kooky Kit Kat flavors than anywhere else).

And If you've never heard of Milo, that's because it too is an Aussie invention — a malted chocolate drink from the 1930s. Designed to help provide extra nutritious to kiddos, the original plan for a smooth, dissolvable powder didn't quite deliver, but the flavor and product was still a hit. Just one of the many examples of an invention that didn't pan out as originally intended, but accidentally created a favorite food nonetheless.