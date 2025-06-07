The Big Drawback Of Hanging Pots And Pans In The Kitchen

Pots and pans are certainly kitchen essentials, and they're also a big investment. But with their large size and awkward shape, they're not exactly easy to store. If you don't have a ton of cabinet space, one simple solution is to hang them on a kitchen wall or even above an island, but there's a major drawback to consider before doing this: the dust.

Anything that's not stored in a kitchen cabinet will, undoubtedly, accumulate dust. Dust is made from a number of things, but dead skin cells are a big ingredient, as are any small particles that come from things both indoors and outdoors. And with the kitchen being such a high-traffic area for humans, it's no surprise that items sitting out get covered in dust. Of course, there are solutions to reducing dust on those pots and pans, such as frequent use and washing. But there are a few things to consider before jumping in and investing in wall holders for that oversized cookware.