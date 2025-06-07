The Big Drawback Of Hanging Pots And Pans In The Kitchen
Pots and pans are certainly kitchen essentials, and they're also a big investment. But with their large size and awkward shape, they're not exactly easy to store. If you don't have a ton of cabinet space, one simple solution is to hang them on a kitchen wall or even above an island, but there's a major drawback to consider before doing this: the dust.
Anything that's not stored in a kitchen cabinet will, undoubtedly, accumulate dust. Dust is made from a number of things, but dead skin cells are a big ingredient, as are any small particles that come from things both indoors and outdoors. And with the kitchen being such a high-traffic area for humans, it's no surprise that items sitting out get covered in dust. Of course, there are solutions to reducing dust on those pots and pans, such as frequent use and washing. But there are a few things to consider before jumping in and investing in wall holders for that oversized cookware.
What to consider before hanging your pots and pans
Think about how much you'll use the cookware. If you use it multiple times a day, then you won't have the deal with the hassle of dusting because that frequent use and cleaning will prevent buildup compared to only using them once in a while. But keep in mind that, while you might use certain cookware more than once daily — and there are some pots and pans every cook should have — you likely don't use all of them with equal consistency.
If you do opt to hang the pots and pans, do so in a place that makes them easily accessible. Hanging them over the kitchen island certainly gives off Nancy Meyers film vibes, but make sure they're low enough to reach with ease. And dust the pots and pans with dusters that won't leave fibers behind; wiping them down with a dry paper towel likely won't do you any favors. Don't use household cleaners on them without first confirming that the cookware material can handle it, and to keep them extra shiny, soak them in hot soap and water like Ina Garten does.