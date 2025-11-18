The Underrated Trader Joe's Freezer Find That Turns Taco Night Into A Breeze

On a typical taco, you might use toppings like cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and onions. These can also be used for cod tacos, but some of the ideal flavor pairings look different when it comes to a fish-based taco rather than one made with another protein. For one thing, make sure you pick corn tortillas over flour for fish tacos in order to better complement their delicate flavors. Beyond that, fresh, savory ingredients are a good match — think coleslaw, avocado, or sliced radishes. The mild but thick cod is also well-known for absorbing flavor effectively, so it's a great dish to use to experiment with sauces or salsas like a cilantro lime sauce, or maybe a mango habanero salsa if you're looking for something a little spicier.

One drawback of this concept? Each 1-pound box of the pre-breaded cod costs $7.49, with about six fillets to a box, so if you have a table of hungry people who can easily down two or three tacos each, the cost can quickly add up. To help avoid going beyond your grocery budget, pick a couple of filling side dishes to pair with the tacos, and help the pieces of cod go further. Rice and beans are two classic options that are always crowd pleasers, but if you want to go a little out of the box, try our deconstructed watermelon gazpacho salad recipe, or an herby mustard corn salad. And don't stop at trying the cod — Trader Joe's has a lot of great seafood options just waiting to be discovered.