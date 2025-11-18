Store-Bought Pancake Mix Is Your Shortcut For Easy, Homemade Cinnamon Rolls

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is something irresistible about homemade cinnamon rolls. Perhaps it's the sweet aroma of cinnamon permeating the air, or maybe it's the soft pillowy dough that perfectly delivers the sweet cinnamon taste and carries that creamy icing to our lips. More likely, it's the combination of all of the above. But many home bakers are intimidated by the work involved, especially if a quick-and-easy breakfast is in order. Thankfully, store-bought pancake mix is the perfect shortcut to make quick-and-easy, not to mention delicious, homemade cinnamon rolls any day of the week.

Store-bought pancake mix (Bisquick is an ideal choice) is an easy way to whip up a batch of fresh pancakes, but it also works like a charm for cinnamon rolls. For your dough, just mix 2 ¼ cups pancake mix with ⅔ cup of milk, 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar, and 2 tablespoons of melted butter. There is no yeast involved, so no need to get up super early on a weekday to wait for the dough to rise. Simply mix your batter together, roll it up with your sweet and buttery cinnamon filling, and get to baking. It's almost as easy as making a one-pan breakfast sandwich, and there are still plenty of other creative uses for the rest of the pancake mix, from pizza crust to corn dogs and, of course, the obvious choice, pancakes.