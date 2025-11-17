The Fascinating Role Potatoes Played During A WWII Submarine Battle

War has seen its fair share of strange heroes — pigeons carrying messages, dogs detecting mines, and in one unforgettable naval skirmish, a sack of potatoes taking on the Imperial Japanese Navy. It happened in April 1943, in a dark stretch of Pacific water called "The Slot," where the U.S. destroyer USS O'Bannon squared off against a Japanese submarine.

When the O'Bannon's radar spotted the sub off the coast of Santa Isabel Island, the crew went full throttle. They closed in so fast that the destroyer came up right alongside the sub — too close for gunfire or depth charges. But as the story later spread, the real ammunition that night came not from barrels but from the galley. Too close for a proper blast, the American sailors allegedly began pelting the enemy crew with whatever they had on hand — including potatoes. Yes, dinner potatoes. The same kind they would slice into crispy, buttery fried potatoes or use for cooking mashed potatoes on quieter days.

The story goes that the startled Japanese sailors dove for cover, leaving their deck unmanned. In the chaos, the sub slipped beneath the waves and never resurfaced. The legend was so good that Maine potato farmers sent the O'Bannon a plaque to honor the heroes of the potato war. The Navy never officially confirmed the potato barrage, but eyewitnesses from the crew swore they saw those tubers flying. Some even claimed that those humble spuds helped seal a victory that night. History has rarely tasted more starchy.