The Vintage Potato Dish That Got Its Start In WWI

They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and that adage is perhaps best displayed in all of the food innovations that spring up during wartime throughout history. Take caffeine-infused chocolate, for example, which became a staple for nightly vigils on high-alert. Or, on a more surface-level, look at the French 75 cocktail, whose name served as a sort of rallying cry during World War I. Within that same time frame, people on the home front were figuring out ways to stretch their rations using whatever common ingredients were on-hand. In this case, that ingredient came in the form of potatoes.

Potato biscuits weren't simply a different method of making biscuits — in fact, they were far from it. With wheat being a hot commodity during WWI, there were government initiatives to try to quell the wheat intake of its domestic population. And one way to limit the amount of wheat used was to substitute some of it with potato. Potato biscuits still used some flour, but it was much less wheat in total compared to regular biscuits, and helped to ease the load on a supply line that was undoubtedly strained to serve its troops.