The Clever 1940s Kitchen Cabinet Design We Wish Still Existed (It's So Convenient)

When it comes to kitchen design, we've come a long way. Cooks of yesteryear couldn't begin to imagine modern cooking appliances that are nearly invisible or smart refrigerators that can track your inventory. For all the ways we've advanced through technology, we've also lost a few clever ideas along the way. Some of the most ingenious and forward-thinking kitchen features come from decades past.

While many mid-century kitchens featured bulky wooden produce bins, some kitchens adapted to tilt-out metal drawers that were embedded in the walls or the cabinetry itself. Picture a pull-out bin on a hinge flush with the kitchen wall, with small ventilation holes in the metal lining. These specially designed drawers provided the cool, dark airflow ideal for keeping potatoes and onions fresh, or even storing bread and baked goods.

Some kitchens even went as far as to outfit the area above a range with tiny versions of these pull-down cabinets just for things like salt, pepper, grains, and spices that you'd otherwise have to go grab and bring back to the cooktop. These miniature hinging cabinets would have significantly cut down on steps and work while saving space. We can only guess why this concept faded away from fashion, but it certainly makes the list of vintage kitchen trends we can't wait to see come back. If you have this handy feature in your vintage kitchen, consider yourself lucky — they don't make 'em like that anymore, literally.