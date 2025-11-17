The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado Is Ranked #2 In The Country (And Holds A Michelin Star)
Americans are no strangers to Mexican cuisine. Mexican food now makes up 10% of all U.S. restaurants, with over 80,000 dining spots serving its flavors all over the country. So no matter where you go, you might be able to satisfy your burrito craving. Chowhound even wrote about the hands down best Mexican restaurants in every state because we're just that loaded with options. A Colorado gem, Alma Fonda Fina, is a noteworthy entry that even received second place in Beli app's list of the top Mexican restaurants in the country. Beli is an interactive platform where you can discover and save intriguing restaurants, and then share with your pals later on. Beli's list came from a whopping 80 million ratings on the app, so you know fellow foodies agree with the list.
Chef Johnny Curiel, the legend behind Alma Fonda Fina, even received a shiny title as the winner of 2024 Michelin Guide Colorado Young Chef Award. Curiel's brainchild also became a Michelin star holder for its exemplary cooking techniques, filling the menu with a cornucopia of options that guarantees a memorable visit. In an interview with the Michelin Guide itself, Curiel shared his favorite dish from his own restaurant's menu: frijoles puercos. The internet crowd seemed to love the dish, too, earning sparkling reviews from those who've tried it. So if you visit, you know which one to try first, and it only costs $15. But of course, don't stop with just that one dish — more treasures await.
What to try at Alma Fonda Fina
Everything. The answer is to try everything. Alma Fonda Fina's short and sweet menu warrants a top-to-bottom tasting adventure. For light bites, Callo de hacha al horno is perfect if you seek something flavorful that doesn't try too hard. The fall river scallops make an appearance in this dish, along with the savory depth of Serrano ponzu, the richness of tomato butter, and the refreshing element of chives. But you might want to try out the carne apache to start the show for its meaty and savory focus, balanced with the addition of onions, tomatoes, and a drizzle of fresh lime. For a feast good enough to share, the lenguado al mole might entice you. The Pacific halibut is the star here, coupled with other flavor-boosting ingredients, including the watercress mole verde. Seeing mole — a type of sauce present in a lot of Mexican dishes — on the menu is one of the great ways to spot traditional Mexican restaurants, so you just know Alma Fonda Fina is legit.
While there are no dessert options, you can peruse the beverage menu for sweet, tantalizing sips — or just some plain ol' spirits. People have raved about the avocado margarita, though the pineapple sour doesn't look bad, either. If you're planning to dine, make sure to get a reservation, as there's no guarantee you'll get a spot otherwise. The restaurant is pretty popular, after all.