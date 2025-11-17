The Coffee Temperature 'Health' Myth You Really Should Stop Believing

Generally, there is no scientific consensus indicating a meaningful difference in how drinking hot versus cold coffee affects your health. Lena Bakovic informs us that there are only anecdotal reports of some people experiencing less of a "crash" after drinking cold coffee compared to hot coffee, but these claims haven't undergone rigorous scientific exploration. The main differences between temperatures may be the caffeine content and hydration levels.

"Hot brew... generally tends to contain higher amounts of antioxidants and a lower caffeine content. With respect to differences in energy levels, jitters, digestion, and hydration — honestly, I don't believe there are big variances between the two," says Bakovic. "If cold-brewed coffee is consumed with more ice, that would be one area where it would have a higher water content, and in turn contribute to an increase in hydration."

Having said that, there are some common-sense ways to make your iced or hot coffee more or less beneficial. Bakovic's general recommendation is to focus more on the additions to your coffee, not the temperature. She says, "Coffee can easily turn into a sugary beverage and can also contain higher amounts of dietary fat if half and half is used versus skim milk for a creamer." While everyone has individual tolerances, she recommends consuming under 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. There are varying attitudes toward coffee, but rest assured that temperature isn't a factor you need to consider. Follow your taste buds to the brew you like best.