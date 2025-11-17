The Bakery-Style Bread You Need For A Grilled Cheese Like No Other

Because Japanese milk bread is softer than what you might be used to, you'll want to get your butter nice and soft before spreading. This is actually good advice for any grilled cheese-making experience — as anyone who has inadvertently ripped through a slice with a single pat of cold butter can attest. Room temperature butter works best, or you can always break out the mayo for the least resistance. Just go easy in either case; a great grilled cheese should be a little slick, but a small amount of fat is plenty to get crispy without weighing the sandwich down.

The bread's sweet, almost confectionery quality makes it an excellent candidate for that satisfying sweet-salty mashup. The typically salty American cheese pairs beautifully, as does cheddar. And, if you prefer your sodium from animal protein like bacon, try pairing it with a milder cheese like Swiss. So, the next time you go to fry up a grilled cheese, try Japanese milk bread for a perfectly sweet, melty finish.