The Bakery-Style Bread You Need For A Grilled Cheese Like No Other
We all spend so much time devoted to finding the right cheese (or cheeses) to go into the best grilled cheese that it's easy to forget that outside counts, too. Sure, your everyday bag of white bread is a grilled cheese classic, but there's a whole world of carbs out there. And fluffy Japanese milk bread is likely the slice that you've been missing.
Japanese milk bread might seem similar to the big box supermarket loaves you're used to, but it's a little bit sweeter, softer, and notably creamier. That is thanks to the tangzhong method, which combines a bit of flour and milk into a paste before adding it to the bulk of the dough. That extra step is a large leap for moisture retention. You can often find Japanese milk bread at Asian markets, specialty bakeries, or even some grocery stores with a robust bakery section. Now, it may be easy to assume these wonderfully wispy qualities could make the bread feel too delicate for a gooey, melty, famously hearty grilled cheese. But don't be fooled — it's still bread, and the golden, toasty crust only makes it sturdier.
Making Japanese milk bread grilled cheese at home
Because Japanese milk bread is softer than what you might be used to, you'll want to get your butter nice and soft before spreading. This is actually good advice for any grilled cheese-making experience — as anyone who has inadvertently ripped through a slice with a single pat of cold butter can attest. Room temperature butter works best, or you can always break out the mayo for the least resistance. Just go easy in either case; a great grilled cheese should be a little slick, but a small amount of fat is plenty to get crispy without weighing the sandwich down.
The bread's sweet, almost confectionery quality makes it an excellent candidate for that satisfying sweet-salty mashup. The typically salty American cheese pairs beautifully, as does cheddar. And, if you prefer your sodium from animal protein like bacon, try pairing it with a milder cheese like Swiss. So, the next time you go to fry up a grilled cheese, try Japanese milk bread for a perfectly sweet, melty finish.