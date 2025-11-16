The Store-Brand Pumpkin Pie You Should Avoid Buying At All Cost

We all like our pumpkin pie a little differently — Frank Sinatra's favorite had molasses — and Walmart's attempt certainly isn't for everyone. The chain grocery store hasn't truly mastered the science behind the smooth, spicy filling and flaky (not crumbly) crust that makes this delicacy so enjoyable, leaving the overall experience lackluster. The 8-inch Walmart pie is reasonably priced at around $5 (depending on the store and location) and is ready to serve and shelf-stable.

But overall, the pie has mixed reviews, to say the least. Looking around at various YouTube reviews, competitor sites, and the comments on the pie's Walmart.com product page, many of the reviews comment on how faint the pumpkin spice notes are, though one reviewer felt that it had an overpowering cinnamon and nutmeg finish (after a bland start, of course). Some shoppers did say it hits the spot as a fuss-free snack, though (maybe if you're not having guests).

That said, you might rate this Walmart dessert highly if you like a dense and sweet pie that doesn't go overboard with complex spices. If you've already bought one, you can jazz it up with your own toppings, like whipped cream, chopped nuts, and sweet syrups. However, this isn't a guaranteed crowd-pleaser you'll be proud to put on the Thanksgiving table, so if you're reading this from the Walmart bakery section, you may want to keep shopping.