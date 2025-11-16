The Store-Brand Pumpkin Pie You Should Avoid Buying At All Cost
If your pie-baking skills are best described as "novice," nothing beats the peace of mind that comes with getting a readily available pumpkin pie from your local grocery store, especially if you're having guests over. But the convenience isn't worth it if the taste is going to disappoint. Chowhound tried and ranked six store-bought pumpkin pies, and it was apparent one wasn't going to make its way back to the cart ever again: Walmart's bakery version.
Walmart has a knack for secretly perfecting certain delicious baked goods (looking at you lemon loaf), but on this occasion, it's best to save your taste buds and your money. The pies were ranked on taste, texture, convenience, and serving efficiency, and this pie went wrong in a few ways, namely the difficult packaging, bland taste, and sour aftertaste. Even before the first bite, there were warning signs. Removing the pie from the tin proved to be a problem, and the crumbly edge crust didn't inspire confidence, though ultimately, the bottom crust did hold itself together to a decent enough standard. The pie claims to include spices and cinnamon, but the flavors were extremely muted. Other pies gave that classic made-in-grandma's-kitchen type of comfort, but Walmart's version didn't do the classic American treat any justice.
We're not the only ones who have thoughts on the Walmart pumpkin pie
We all like our pumpkin pie a little differently — Frank Sinatra's favorite had molasses — and Walmart's attempt certainly isn't for everyone. The chain grocery store hasn't truly mastered the science behind the smooth, spicy filling and flaky (not crumbly) crust that makes this delicacy so enjoyable, leaving the overall experience lackluster. The 8-inch Walmart pie is reasonably priced at around $5 (depending on the store and location) and is ready to serve and shelf-stable.
But overall, the pie has mixed reviews, to say the least. Looking around at various YouTube reviews, competitor sites, and the comments on the pie's Walmart.com product page, many of the reviews comment on how faint the pumpkin spice notes are, though one reviewer felt that it had an overpowering cinnamon and nutmeg finish (after a bland start, of course). Some shoppers did say it hits the spot as a fuss-free snack, though (maybe if you're not having guests).
That said, you might rate this Walmart dessert highly if you like a dense and sweet pie that doesn't go overboard with complex spices. If you've already bought one, you can jazz it up with your own toppings, like whipped cream, chopped nuts, and sweet syrups. However, this isn't a guaranteed crowd-pleaser you'll be proud to put on the Thanksgiving table, so if you're reading this from the Walmart bakery section, you may want to keep shopping.