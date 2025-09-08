Frank Sinatra's Go-To Pumpkin Pie Tasted Different From Yours. Here's Why

Besides becoming one of the most notable musicians of all time, Frank Sinatra's love for food was also widely documented. His preferred pumpkin pie, though, came with a twist and was not the orange-spiced custard we think of today. When his first wife, Nancy, published "Desserts Frankie Loves" in 1945, inside was a recipe for spicy pumpkin pie using molasses, ginger, and cinnamon. Most importantly, it omitted the nutmeg, cloves, and brown sugar that are synonymous with today's pumpkin pie. Nancy was not experimenting with spices, however. She was actually preserving an older American tradition of pumpkin pie that is largely forgotten in modern baking.

Sinatra's 1945 recipe embodies an old-fashioned molasses-forward flavor that predates our modern expectations of pumpkin pie spice. Molasses was the primary sweetener in American baking until refined sugar became more affordable and accessible. Historical recipes regularly utilized molasses as the primary sweetener in pumpkin pie preparations. What we think of as "traditional" pumpkin pie today is really an evolution.

Perhaps even more so, because of the molasses, Nancy's pie would taste fundamentally different from modern Thanksgiving desserts. While a pumpkin pie on a dinner table today relies on the clean sweetness of sugar to allow the delicate spice notes to shine, the molasses-sweetened pies and desserts would be almost savory, with a complex umami flavor able to withstand the heat of ginger. Molasses would go on to fall out of favor as the American economy began to recover after the war.