This Old School Bacon Lovers' Salad Dressing Deserves A Comeback (And Honestly Should Have Never Left)
If you were what they call "very online" during one particularly grating internet era, you might remember when bacon — the admittedly delicious pig protein that's really just one of many — was a whole meme. In the 2010s, virtually everything good was "epic bacon," and "because bacon" was bandied about in lieu of any more nuanced discussions of a given dish's culinary merits, and, for a moment, things like (science-backed!) bacon cupcakes seemed close to entering the mainstream. Liking bacon had almost become a kind of shortcut to having a personality. But if you look back even further into the grease-slicked crystal ball, excellent bacon preparations like hot bacon dressing actually paved the way for all of that porcine excitement. And enough time has passed since that rasher-saturated frenzy to bring it back.
Although it is one of many throwback dressings that hardly anyone eats anymore, hot bacon dressing is, to use more current obnoxious web parlance, particularly fire. It purports a provenance in the Pennsylvania Dutch communities who largely settled from Germany (which also accounts for its inclusion in the latter nation's titular potato salad), with a conceptual nod to a salade Lyonnaise's lardons along the way. The grease that's all too often cast aside is actually a crucial ingredient here, imbuing the condiment with its rich, silken texture and smoky salinity. And the finished product is more or less exactly what it sounds like; the mere notion of a warm, salty, crispy, swine-packed blanket over things like crisp greens and perky tomatoes is very appetizing indeed.
Tips for perfecting hot bacon dressing at home
Although creativity is always welcome, it's best to make a dressing fairly close to its agreed-upon consensus on your first effort. It helps you figure out what elements you want to keep, which ones you'd rather leave, and what would be great to add. That is, of course, easier said than done, even for considerably simpler, everyday tasks like boiling an egg (which you might do carefully so the yolk is still jammy, before using your hot bacon dressing to wilt some spinach leaves for a hearty appetizer).
You will find a fair number of hot bacon dressings that basically call for combining the bacon and grease with an acid, a sweetener, seasonings, and maybe a smattering of alliums to reach the right taste and texture. Hot bacon dressing also aims for a smooth finish, and some recipes rely on emulsifiers like eggs. Whisking vigerously and serving immediately also helps keep your hot bacon dressing intact. And, if its ingredients sound familiar, it's because these are also the elements of a lot of salad dressings. In this meat-lovers adaptation, you cook the bacon to render its smoky fat, remove it to crumble, stir in your other ingredients, and return it to the pan to bring it back up to warm once more. Then you can add it to any salad you make. Top a Niçoise, cloak a Cobb, or use your hot bacon dressing to turn your garden-variety garden salad into something just a little more special.