This Old School Bacon Lovers' Salad Dressing Deserves A Comeback (And Honestly Should Have Never Left)

If you were what they call "very online" during one particularly grating internet era, you might remember when bacon — the admittedly delicious pig protein that's really just one of many — was a whole meme. In the 2010s, virtually everything good was "epic bacon," and "because bacon" was bandied about in lieu of any more nuanced discussions of a given dish's culinary merits, and, for a moment, things like (science-backed!) bacon cupcakes seemed close to entering the mainstream. Liking bacon had almost become a kind of shortcut to having a personality. But if you look back even further into the grease-slicked crystal ball, excellent bacon preparations like hot bacon dressing actually paved the way for all of that porcine excitement. And enough time has passed since that rasher-saturated frenzy to bring it back.

Although it is one of many throwback dressings that hardly anyone eats anymore, hot bacon dressing is, to use more current obnoxious web parlance, particularly fire. It purports a provenance in the Pennsylvania Dutch communities who largely settled from Germany (which also accounts for its inclusion in the latter nation's titular potato salad), with a conceptual nod to a salade Lyonnaise's lardons along the way. The grease that's all too often cast aside is actually a crucial ingredient here, imbuing the condiment with its rich, silken texture and smoky salinity. And the finished product is more or less exactly what it sounds like; the mere notion of a warm, salty, crispy, swine-packed blanket over things like crisp greens and perky tomatoes is very appetizing indeed.