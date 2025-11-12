Here's Exactly What's Inside Burger King's Coveted Advent Calendar (Valued At Over $100)
'Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to feel the festivities than with an advent calendar? In the era of blind boxes, it's the perfect way to inject holiday cheer into your days. Burger King, for one, is releasing its coveted advent calendar on November 21, filled with 12 exciting toys and tchotchkes. J.D. the Dog — an adorable brown pup, who's one of B.K.'s mascots— will be making a plush appearance along with knickknacks you can display at home, like an inflatable chair, Cini Mini candles, a retro magnet, and two ornaments for your colorful Christmas tree. There are also other nifty items like the cookie cutters and cookie tin, a Coca-Cola keychain, and a fanny pack — plus a few fun collectibles, including the BK puzzle cube, Stout King chia seed sprouter, and a mini Burger King board game.
The much awaited Burger King advent calendar retails for only $19.54, inspired by the chain's year of founding, though the whole value of the items included is over $100. So we'd say it's a pretty darn good deal. Filled with your new favorite things, it's designed to look like a ribbon-wrapped, brown paper package. Other than the best Amazon gifts to impress the foodie in your life or a holiday gift basket from Costco with the best value, there's nothing quite like an advent calendar that spreads Christmas cheer for all to hear.
How to get your hands on Burger King's advent calendar
This is just Burger King's second year of releasing its already coveted advent calendar, so most likely, the hype is still on. Its advent calendar sold out in an instant last year, so here's a tip from us: you might want to plan ahead this time if you want to get one by marking your calendars for the 21st and heading over to Burger King's Shopify page on the day itself. Alternatively, you can get on the waitlist by sending "START" to 251-251* ahead of time to be on top of the queue. Otherwise, spunky holiday shoppers might get their hands on it first.
It might even be a highly desired vintage collectible similarly found in your grandma's kitchen some time in the future, as Burger King's 2024 advent calendar is now being sold on websites like eBay for $200 to $300. Who's to say it won't develop a cult following down the line? You never know, it could even be a nostalgic keepsake, joining the ranks of the Cabbage Patch Kids and Beanie Babies.