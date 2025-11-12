Here's Exactly What's Inside Burger King's Coveted Advent Calendar (Valued At Over $100)

'Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to feel the festivities than with an advent calendar? In the era of blind boxes, it's the perfect way to inject holiday cheer into your days. Burger King, for one, is releasing its coveted advent calendar on November 21, filled with 12 exciting toys and tchotchkes. J.D. the Dog — an adorable brown pup, who's one of B.K.'s mascots— will be making a plush appearance along with knickknacks you can display at home, like an inflatable chair, Cini Mini candles, a retro magnet, and two ornaments for your colorful Christmas tree. There are also other nifty items like the cookie cutters and cookie tin, a Coca-Cola keychain, and a fanny pack — plus a few fun collectibles, including the BK puzzle cube, Stout King chia seed sprouter, and a mini Burger King board game.

The much awaited Burger King advent calendar retails for only $19.54, inspired by the chain's year of founding, though the whole value of the items included is over $100. So we'd say it's a pretty darn good deal. Filled with your new favorite things, it's designed to look like a ribbon-wrapped, brown paper package. Other than the best Amazon gifts to impress the foodie in your life or a holiday gift basket from Costco with the best value, there's nothing quite like an advent calendar that spreads Christmas cheer for all to hear.