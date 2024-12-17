Which Holiday Gift Basket From Costco Has The Best Value?

Food-filled gift baskets are a thoughtful gift idea for that person who might already have everything. This type of present is filled with tasty edible components, so it won't sit around taking up space forever. If you're not so close with the recipient — like distant family, a coworker, or a neighbor — a gift basket is a safe, but considerate, way to show your gratitude without having to know their taste very well. For some of the best-value gift baskets, head to Costco to snag one of these seasonal items.

There are a ton of tempting options at Costco for a delicious holiday gift, and Chowhound did some research for you to make the decision easier. Using factors like pricing, product variety, quality, and customer reviews, a brand we particularly liked on Costco's website was The Fruit Company. The combination of fresh fruits and packaged gourmet foods is something we found desirable, as many of the other gift baskets contained only dry, packaged items.

It was a challenge to choose between the multiple options that The Fruit Company offered. On Costco's website, there are tiered gift boxes with several different sizes, a charcuterie box, a season's greetings box, and more. Ultimately, Chowhound selected The Fruit Company Holiday Celebration 8 Gift Box Tower as the best value gift basket. It's a well-balanced mix of healthy fruit and decadent chocolate, including a medley of sweet and salty components, all wrapped up in festive gift boxes.