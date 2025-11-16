How To Master Meringue: Why Slow And Steady Makes All The Difference

Before you even begin the whipping process, it's key that you take a few steps to increase the likelihood of creating meringue with a cloud-like consistency and stiff white peaks (a tall order, for sure). Taking some time to choose the right materials can make all the difference in whether your hard work pays off. "Choose glass or metal mixing bowls (avoid plastic, rubber, or silicone, which can harbor invisible oils that can inhibit the egg whites from whipping properly)," Samantha Merritt recommends.

But Sally McKenney points out that you also need to be mindful of how you treat your eggs. "It's easier to separate eggs when they are cold because warm egg yolks are much more likely to break," she says. Then give them a bit of time to warm up after you separate them. "Egg whites whip up much better — stiffer and glossier — when they are room temperature," McKenney says. Of course, if you don't mind the extra work of separating warm egg yolks from whites, some pro chefs swear the secret to fluffier egg whites is to set your eggs out on the counter the night before so you can work with room-temperature ingredients from the start.

And unless you're in the mood for a serious arm workout, choose an electric or stand mixer, as the low-and-slow process requires time. Even the timing of your baking day is important. If you can swing it, wait for a dry day to whip up a meringue. Humidity can stifle the gorgeous stiff peaks you're looking for.