Trader Joe's Chicken Flavor Bomb Makes Any Dish Mouthwatering
Trader Joe's is known for its new items section, which includes exciting products to incorporate into your pantry staples. Offering many nifty items that make cooking easier, you can now add Trader Joe's Chicken Broth Concentrate to your grocery list. Despite their small size, these shelf-stable sachets pack a substantial punch. Each makes about 1 cup of broth and can be used in all kinds of ways to add flavor to a wide range of dishes. You can grab a package of 12 of these sachets at your local Trader Joe's for $3.99.
Since it can be very time-consuming to make chicken broth from scratch, having these packets on hand is useful when you need this ingredient on short notice. These concentrate sachets are rich and savory, nodding to an umami flavor profile. The fact that they keep in the pantry is another benefit, as you can stock up and have them on hand when you're trying to think up new ways to make your meals more interesting and flavorful.
Before you head to Trader Joe's, you'll want to note the difference between broth and stock: The former is lighter and often enjoyed on its own, while the latter is a heartier, usually unseasoned base (but both are equally useful). To add to the reasons to pick this item up, chicken broth is soothing for common cold symptoms and often used in chicken noodle soup. With the ease of these packets, some opt to sip them plain after simply dissolving the contents of one into a mug or bowl. But you don't have to stop there, this product has many innovative uses that make them well worth a try.
Use Trader Joe's chicken broth sachets for many recipes
These sachets are not only good for making chicken broth itself; you might also consider tossing the contents of one in with a batch of rice in your rice cooker. This step will allow the grain to slowly take on a flavor boost from the concentrated chicken broth, leaving you with a delicious side dish that takes almost no additional effort. The same is the case with your next batch of quinoa, or as you slightly toast your arborio rice before turning it into a risotto. Consider sprinkling the packet over top after you've finished blooming your spices — just before adding water.
The flavors inherent in chicken broth are useful across all kinds of dishes, though, not just rice. You might incorporate a packet in with a roux when you make creamy mac and cheese, as these sachets will add richness and umami flavor to the cheesy dish, making it more interesting and tasty. You could even incorporate one of these packets into miso soup. If that's not for you, consider throwing this ingredient into a bolognese sauce as it slowly reduces, or into your next pot of chili.
While Trader Joe's Chicken Broth Concentrate is useful year-round, it is especially helpful for Thanksgiving and other holidays. These sachets could be a saving grace for added flavor in side dishes like deviled eggs, casseroles, or stuffing. These chicken broth packets are also handy when preparing gravy (whether it's made from chicken, turkey, or beef drippings). A dissolved packet in water could also nicely deglaze a pan as you finish off a meat dish for a savory sauce.