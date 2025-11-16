The Ikea Storage Basket That Keeps Produce Fresh And Looks Good Doing It

If you're looking to get your home organized, you might already have a trip to Ikea in the works. After all, the Swedish furniture and retail giant has some of the best storage pieces for a more organized kitchen and home. It's one standout reason to shop here and not anywhere else.

Ikea's stock is not only functional, but minimalist in style, and it often still looks cool too. One great example is the store's Risatorp wire storage baskets, which are perfect for storing just about anything, including your produce.

These wire storage baskets come in four colors as of this writing: white, black, green, and pink. One of these hues is almost guaranteed to match your kitchen's aesthetic, so you can keep them on the counter. Whether you need something to store your apples or bananas, or other non-refrigerated fruits and vegetables, you can't go wrong. The basket is designed with steel mesh to allow air to flow through seamlessly. That means your produce can stay fresher for longer than if it were in a regular bowl. These baskets are currently retailing for $14.99 each, which means you can stock up on multiple.