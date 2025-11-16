The Ikea Storage Basket That Keeps Produce Fresh And Looks Good Doing It
If you're looking to get your home organized, you might already have a trip to Ikea in the works. After all, the Swedish furniture and retail giant has some of the best storage pieces for a more organized kitchen and home. It's one standout reason to shop here and not anywhere else.
Ikea's stock is not only functional, but minimalist in style, and it often still looks cool too. One great example is the store's Risatorp wire storage baskets, which are perfect for storing just about anything, including your produce.
These wire storage baskets come in four colors as of this writing: white, black, green, and pink. One of these hues is almost guaranteed to match your kitchen's aesthetic, so you can keep them on the counter. Whether you need something to store your apples or bananas, or other non-refrigerated fruits and vegetables, you can't go wrong. The basket is designed with steel mesh to allow air to flow through seamlessly. That means your produce can stay fresher for longer than if it were in a regular bowl. These baskets are currently retailing for $14.99 each, which means you can stock up on multiple.
What else can you use these storage baskets for?
Beyond being a great vessel to store produce, you can get a lot of other uses out of the Risatorp storage baskets. In the kitchen alone, you can use them to store other essentials like rolled-up dish towels or under-the-sink cleaning products. In the pantry, use these to keep all your snacks organized, or store all of your baking essentials like flour and sugar. In the bathroom, you can store all your makeup and skincare essentials. In any closet area, you can store all of your other odds and ends, like kids' craft supplies, leftover house paint, or cross-stitch materials.
Need more organization in your life? Ikea is not lacking in additional home storage options. If you need more storage for your kitchen, for example, look no further. There are always options like Ikea's $20 kitchen organizer shelf that can declutter your cabinets and countertops. This is another perfect way to get your paper towels, spices, mug collection, and more in order and free up valuable counter space. You can even find other affordable Ikea storage finds that keep produce fresh and organized in your fridge. Why stop with the Risatorp baskets? Your refrigerator needs some organizational love, too.