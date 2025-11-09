Ikea's $20 Kitchen Organizer Shelf Declutters Cabinets And Countertops

If there's one home organization retailer that has our hearts, it's Ikea — and there's little doubt as to why. It's the only place where you can browse creative product displays, buy a plush rhino, and enjoy an affordable plate of Swedish meatballs with lingonberry jam. On top of that, Ikea has the best selection of kitchen decor items you didn't know you needed, notably its Sunnersta kitchen organizer, which costs just $19.95.

Counter space always feels limited in the kitchen, especially with so many items we want to keep within reach, from seasonings to paper towels. Plus, there's the ongoing challenge of keeping the sink clear of dirty dishes. Some people load the dishwasher throughout the day, but what if your favorite coffee mug isn't dishwasher safe? The Sunnersta organizer solves these problems by creating vertical storage that sits flush with your backsplash, complete with a shelf that doubles as a drainer.

Available in white, the Sunnersta's metal frame is shaped like a short, three-rung ladder with two plastic shelves, a plastic caddy cup, and a plastic paper towel bar that can be placed anywhere on any rung. It keeps paper towels within reach but out of the way, provides a brilliant storage solution for your favorite spices, offers a perfect spot for that color-changing Star Wars coffee mug that must be hand washed.