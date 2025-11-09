Ikea's $20 Kitchen Organizer Shelf Declutters Cabinets And Countertops
If there's one home organization retailer that has our hearts, it's Ikea — and there's little doubt as to why. It's the only place where you can browse creative product displays, buy a plush rhino, and enjoy an affordable plate of Swedish meatballs with lingonberry jam. On top of that, Ikea has the best selection of kitchen decor items you didn't know you needed, notably its Sunnersta kitchen organizer, which costs just $19.95.
Counter space always feels limited in the kitchen, especially with so many items we want to keep within reach, from seasonings to paper towels. Plus, there's the ongoing challenge of keeping the sink clear of dirty dishes. Some people load the dishwasher throughout the day, but what if your favorite coffee mug isn't dishwasher safe? The Sunnersta organizer solves these problems by creating vertical storage that sits flush with your backsplash, complete with a shelf that doubles as a drainer.
Available in white, the Sunnersta's metal frame is shaped like a short, three-rung ladder with two plastic shelves, a plastic caddy cup, and a plastic paper towel bar that can be placed anywhere on any rung. It keeps paper towels within reach but out of the way, provides a brilliant storage solution for your favorite spices, offers a perfect spot for that color-changing Star Wars coffee mug that must be hand washed.
Making the Sunnersta work for your space
Like most Ikea products, the Sunnersta organizer comes disassembled with assembly and maintenance instructions. Pre-drilled holes in the side poles help you place the ladder rungs, while rubber caps on the poles hold the organizer in place while also protecting your counter from scratches. The shelves, caddy, and paper towel bar all appear to snap into place, allowing you to rearrange them as needed. The assembly is fairly quick and easy, and there's no need to drill into your walls to hold it in place.
Two ideal spots for this organizer are next to your sink and stove. Near the sink, it's perfect for holding small bottles of dish soap, sponges, and scrub brushes. You can also ditch the paper towels and use the bar to dry washcloths. Next to the stove, the caddy works for holding your favorite spatulas and serving spoons, while the shelves are good for holding tins of looseleaf tea or recipe cards, homemade seasoning blends, or an egg timer.
This handy little organizer is also great for pairing with Ikea's magazine holder, which are the perfect product for organizing appliance manuals. Slide a few of them next to the Sunnersta to keep your cookbooks organized, hold meal planning calendars, or keep the latest issue of your favorite magazine safe until you're ready to peruse it while your favorite soup simmers or your bread bakes.