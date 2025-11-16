This Award-Winning Chocolate Named The Best In America Comes From A Barn

A barn on a quiet farm in Sudbury, Massachusetts, may not look like it is the birthplace of an award-winning chocolate — but looks can be deceiving. Inside that barn, Goodnow Farms is making chocolate that's repeatedly ranked among the best in the country, consistently winning awards from the International Chocolate Awards, the Academy of Chocolate, and many others. Unlike most American producers, the founders of Goodnow Farms, Tom and Monica Rogan, roast, winnow, grind, and press their own cacao on-site. The result is chocolate that's incredibly delicious, and certainly not what you'd expect from something that began its life in a shed.

In fact, Goodnow's entire approach to chocolate is surprisingly considered and personal. The Rogans even travelled to Latin America to meet small farmers directly in their search for single-origin cacao beans that carry distinct notes. And while single-origin chocolate may be more expensive, it's worth the cost; on the brand's website, the Rogans themselves say, "every bean has a story" — it's just one written in roast profiles and grind times rather than in ink. The attention to detail in its process is what really sets Goodnow Farms apart from so much of the American chocolate scene. It's also why Goodnow is the perfect brand to mention when you want to squash the old American versus European chocolate debate. These bars can easily stand beside anything coming out of Belgium or Switzerland.