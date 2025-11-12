The Affordable Dollar Tree Find That Makes For Gorgeous Kitchen Storage

If there's one thing every single kitchen needs more of, it's storage. Since this area of the house is typically in a constant state of flux due to continuous cycles of cooking and washing up, effective and well-organized storage can be a real life saver. Not only does it help keep your kitchen clean and clutter-free, it also places essential items at your fingertips. For instance, Ikea's Tisken series of suction cup storage baskets offers a modular system for adding storage to the inside of your cabinet doors for holding frequently used seasonings and lightweight tools.

However, sometimes storage necessarily migrates to the counter, either because cabinet space is limited or because you'd rather keep items you use daily out in the open. While it's perfectly okay to use utilitarian plastic containers for your counter essentials, Dollar Tree has a chic, functional, affordable alternative in the form of its woven straw baskets for $3.00 each. These baskets are lightweight, about 5 inches deep, and approximately 7 inches wide by 10 inches long, making them the perfect size to corral everything from neatly folded tea towels and partially empty bags of coffee to snack bars and drink flavor packets. These woven baskets also come in two styles: natural beige, and a two-tone version with soft, ivory-colored cording on the bottom and contrasting darker straw around the top. This means you can snag a bunch in one color, or mix and match them to align with your personal tastes and decor style.