Avoid Kitchen Cabinet Clutter With An Affordable Ikea Storage Solution
Though Ikea may be most well-known for having incredibly delicious yet inexpensive Swedish meatballs, its products are also famously perfect for many DIY projects. Certain furniture pieces may be designed to be used and displayed as-is, but others have a sturdy, utilitarian design that practically demands home decor enthusiasts do something clever with it. One such example is the Sektion cabinet base that doubles as perfect storage for potatoes and onions. It may have been built with manila folders and stacks of printer papers in mind, but in an increasingly digital world with more micro-homesteaders than ever, this alternative use is quickly becoming the norm.
Something similar is happening with Ikea's Tisken series of products. Designed to be modular, renter-friendly, and easy to install, this series includes strong, durable suction cups protected by plastic casings that can be paired with any number of minimalist Tisken hooks, baskets, soap dishes, and towel bars. All products are white plastic and share a retro-futuristic design with rounded corners and rolled edges. Despite the fact that they're technically designed to get your bathroom organized, renters and homeowners alike are finding plenty of uses for this clever lineup of products in their kitchens.
Since they're made to be used in the bathroom and waterproof, the most common use for them is suctioning them to tile backsplashes or the inside of nonporous cabinet doors to hold sponges, scrub brushes, rubber gloves, and other cleaning supplies. However, they're also great for holding non-cleaning related items, as well.
Best places and uses for your Tisken kitchen organizers
When deciding how to use your collection of Tisken plastic baskets, it's important to consider placement. They're excellent for cleaning up cabinet clutter, as mentioned, but they only stick to flat, smooth surfaces like tile, glass, stainless steel, and laminate. If you have wood cabinets, the suction cups may not adhere properly, risking them falling and spilling. Instead, consider what cabinet items you use most often and might benefit from having at your fingertips suspended on the side of a stainless steel fridge or above the counter on a tile or glass backsplash.
Once you've mastered placing the suction cups, it's easy to see why these little baskets deserve a place among Ikea's best options for kitchen storage and organization. They're excellent for organizing seasoning packets, hydration powders, and frequently used spices; keeping larger serving and cooking utensils organized and off of the kitchen counter; and keeping all of those odd little tools every kitchen needs corralled in the same place. This includes things like chip clips, bottle openers, rubber bands, and any other item that doesn't fit intuitively with the other things in your kitchen.
You might also be able to use these baskets to organize items for a kitchen-specific first aid kit. Cooking injuries often require immediate care to prevent contaminating your food or worsening the injury. Stocking these baskets with bandages, creams, and disinfectant wipes keeps everything you need to address a cut or a burn within easy reach.