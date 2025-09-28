Avoid Kitchen Cabinet Clutter With An Affordable Ikea Storage Solution

Though Ikea may be most well-known for having incredibly delicious yet inexpensive Swedish meatballs, its products are also famously perfect for many DIY projects. Certain furniture pieces may be designed to be used and displayed as-is, but others have a sturdy, utilitarian design that practically demands home decor enthusiasts do something clever with it. One such example is the Sektion cabinet base that doubles as perfect storage for potatoes and onions. It may have been built with manila folders and stacks of printer papers in mind, but in an increasingly digital world with more micro-homesteaders than ever, this alternative use is quickly becoming the norm.

Something similar is happening with Ikea's Tisken series of products. Designed to be modular, renter-friendly, and easy to install, this series includes strong, durable suction cups protected by plastic casings that can be paired with any number of minimalist Tisken hooks, baskets, soap dishes, and towel bars. All products are white plastic and share a retro-futuristic design with rounded corners and rolled edges. Despite the fact that they're technically designed to get your bathroom organized, renters and homeowners alike are finding plenty of uses for this clever lineup of products in their kitchens.

Since they're made to be used in the bathroom and waterproof, the most common use for them is suctioning them to tile backsplashes or the inside of nonporous cabinet doors to hold sponges, scrub brushes, rubber gloves, and other cleaning supplies. However, they're also great for holding non-cleaning related items, as well.