These 2 Ingredients Can Upgrade Even The Cheapest Wine

If you've ever taken a risk on a suspiciously cheap bottle of wine, only to find out that it's not quite what you were looking for, instead of relegating it to your collection of cooking wines, there's a simple trick that can make it more drinkable. You've likely heard of adding an ice cube to a glass of white to make it better, which is Martha Stewart's favorite way to drink wine, or how reds can open up when lightly chilled. But did you know that you can also up the ante of an unassuming bottle by adding a little lemon and salt? That's right — next time you're about to chuck a budget wine, try this trick out first.

If you're looking to adjust the taste of your drink, all it takes is a light sprinkling of salt granules, and a few drops of fresh lemon juice. While there's no set measurement, as every bottle and personal palate is different, you can start by slowly adding each ingredient and tasting as you go. The way salt and lemon juice react to wine is dependent on the many different qualities of your glass, but generally speaking, it will enhance the flavor. A pinch of salt is especially beneficial in red wines, as it can balance acidic grape varietals. Lemon works the same way, and can also increase our detection of sweetness.