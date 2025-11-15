These 2 Ingredients Can Upgrade Even The Cheapest Wine
If you've ever taken a risk on a suspiciously cheap bottle of wine, only to find out that it's not quite what you were looking for, instead of relegating it to your collection of cooking wines, there's a simple trick that can make it more drinkable. You've likely heard of adding an ice cube to a glass of white to make it better, which is Martha Stewart's favorite way to drink wine, or how reds can open up when lightly chilled. But did you know that you can also up the ante of an unassuming bottle by adding a little lemon and salt? That's right — next time you're about to chuck a budget wine, try this trick out first.
If you're looking to adjust the taste of your drink, all it takes is a light sprinkling of salt granules, and a few drops of fresh lemon juice. While there's no set measurement, as every bottle and personal palate is different, you can start by slowly adding each ingredient and tasting as you go. The way salt and lemon juice react to wine is dependent on the many different qualities of your glass, but generally speaking, it will enhance the flavor. A pinch of salt is especially beneficial in red wines, as it can balance acidic grape varietals. Lemon works the same way, and can also increase our detection of sweetness.
Lemon and salt can completely change your wine
Adding some salinity to a red wine can smooth out especially acidic or overly tannic notes, which paves the way for more fruit-forward flavors to come out in the drink. In another case, you may find that with a dry white, the addition of salt can actually make it less sweet. The acidity inherent in lemon juice can also soften the tannins in the wines that you may be drinking.
If you're worried that lemon or salt would make a particularly astringent wine worse, imbibers actually notice the opposite effect in most bottles. Surprisingly, the inclusion of these ingredients counterbalances the bite of tannins, making for a smoother sipping experience overall.
Certain qualities in both salt and lemon juice can elevate and completely change the experience of drinking budget wines. As these components work together, they assist in pulling forward flavors and textures you might have otherwise never noticed. That is why the combination of lemon and salt could be of real benefit when trying to save a cheap bottle of wine. And hey, if all else fails, you can always turn that less-than-appealing sipper into a fruity, sweet cocktail that works with both white and red wine by making some sangria.