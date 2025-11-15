The Pub Chain Serving Mac And Cheese That Deserves Its Own Fan Club

While there are tons of hacks to elevate a boxed mac and cheese, nothing beats a freshly made dish that nostalgically smells like the holiday season. It's one of America's favorite comfort foods for a reason. And if you truly want to relish the flavor burst present in every scoop, you've got to try BrewDog, the pub chain that's serving mac and cheese so delicious that it deserves its own fan club. At the Las Vegas location, there's no need to gamble around $28 to $52 for a crave-worthy meal — just make sure you don't solely focus on the prize and miss out on its tasty libations crafted right in its in-house microbrewery. Paired with unbeatable views of the city from the gorgeous rooftop seating, your eyes will be treated to a feast of their own, and it might even rival the best rooftop bars in every state.

The best part is that BrewDog's mac and cheese comes in three variations: veggie, BBQ pork, and short rib, so make sure to come with a great sense of adventure. Whether you're in the mood for something bright, smoky, or complex, BrewDog has the 411 on the art of mac and cheese — and it executes it with finesse.