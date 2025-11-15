The Pub Chain Serving Mac And Cheese That Deserves Its Own Fan Club
While there are tons of hacks to elevate a boxed mac and cheese, nothing beats a freshly made dish that nostalgically smells like the holiday season. It's one of America's favorite comfort foods for a reason. And if you truly want to relish the flavor burst present in every scoop, you've got to try BrewDog, the pub chain that's serving mac and cheese so delicious that it deserves its own fan club. At the Las Vegas location, there's no need to gamble around $28 to $52 for a crave-worthy meal — just make sure you don't solely focus on the prize and miss out on its tasty libations crafted right in its in-house microbrewery. Paired with unbeatable views of the city from the gorgeous rooftop seating, your eyes will be treated to a feast of their own, and it might even rival the best rooftop bars in every state.
The best part is that BrewDog's mac and cheese comes in three variations: veggie, BBQ pork, and short rib, so make sure to come with a great sense of adventure. Whether you're in the mood for something bright, smoky, or complex, BrewDog has the 411 on the art of mac and cheese — and it executes it with finesse.
What BrewDog's mac and cheese does right
You're loaded with options if you're coming in for the mac and cheese — but variety is just one of the things BrewDog does right. The veggie mac and cheese provides layers of textures and flavor, so even foodies who are veggie-averse might be able to enjoy the whole meal. Loaded with beer-braised onions, roasted cauliflower, and beer cheese sauce, it puts a whole other spin on typical bar food. Beer imparts an exquisite complexity, which overall, results in a pleasantly tangy and hoppy kick. The creamy and savory spoonful elevates familiar bites into something more out of the box. BrewDog sure knows the right way to add beer to mac and cheese.
The same can be said for its BBQ mac and cheese, packed with BBQ pork, bacon, scallion, and — the star of the show — BrewDog's own BBQ sauce, wittily called BrewBQ sauce. It guarantees a savory, meaty feast without going overboard. You can even order the Porky Pint — a BBQ mac and cheese served with Hazy Jane, which is a smooth IPA infused with sweet, fruity notes. On the other hand, the short rib mac is the ultimate stunner for die-hard carnivores. The bone-in beer-braised short rib provides a succulent and melt-in-your-mouth texture. Finished with a BBQ demi-glace and toasted Parmesan breadcrumbs, the most expensive mac and cheese option at $52 is perfect for those craving deep malty notes with an underlying smokiness that make it irresistible.