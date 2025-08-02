The Drinking Rule On Bourbon Street That Always Catches Visitors Off Guard

New Orleans is home to delicious fried chicken, an assortment of mouthwatering local desserts, and, of course, Bourbon Street. The famous street is loud, bright, and has music spilling from every other doorway. However, just because Bourbon Street is one of the go-to places for a good time doesn't mean it's lawless. There's one rule that trips up tourists time and time again, and it's all about what your drink is in, not what's in it. In New Orleans, it's legal to walk around with alcohol in public, which is why it's not strange to see people sipping frozen daiquiris on the go. But here's the catch: that drink better not be in a glass bottle.

Many tourists don't learn they're in trouble until they are told by a police officer, or worse, receive a fine. It doesn't matter how pure your motives are; if you are walking around with a glass bottle or cups, you are breaking the law. Police often patrol the busy party zones like Bourbon Street and Frenchmen Street, not just for safety purposes, but also to make sure this rule is followed. And if you're wondering why that matters so much, it's simply because glass is dangerous. A broken bottle on a crowded street is an injury waiting to happen, especially when people are dancing and drinking. By switching everyone over to plastic, the city keeps things festive without the risk of someone accidentally getting hurt.