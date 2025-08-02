The Drinking Rule On Bourbon Street That Always Catches Visitors Off Guard
New Orleans is home to delicious fried chicken, an assortment of mouthwatering local desserts, and, of course, Bourbon Street. The famous street is loud, bright, and has music spilling from every other doorway. However, just because Bourbon Street is one of the go-to places for a good time doesn't mean it's lawless. There's one rule that trips up tourists time and time again, and it's all about what your drink is in, not what's in it. In New Orleans, it's legal to walk around with alcohol in public, which is why it's not strange to see people sipping frozen daiquiris on the go. But here's the catch: that drink better not be in a glass bottle.
Many tourists don't learn they're in trouble until they are told by a police officer, or worse, receive a fine. It doesn't matter how pure your motives are; if you are walking around with a glass bottle or cups, you are breaking the law. Police often patrol the busy party zones like Bourbon Street and Frenchmen Street, not just for safety purposes, but also to make sure this rule is followed. And if you're wondering why that matters so much, it's simply because glass is dangerous. A broken bottle on a crowded street is an injury waiting to happen, especially when people are dancing and drinking. By switching everyone over to plastic, the city keeps things festive without the risk of someone accidentally getting hurt.
The local law that keeps the streets safer
Once you're made aware of the no-glass policy while strolling through Bourbon Street, it's easy to avoid this mistake. And no, you don't have to chug your drink at the bar just because you want to head outside. Nearly every spot along Bourbon Street is already set up to help you follow the rules without making a scene. Bartenders know the drill, and most of them will offer you a plastic to-go cup, especially if they hear you're from out of town. But even if they don't, you simply have to ask. Some establishments also have walk-up windows where you can buy a meal and drink without going inside. It's wonderful when the streets are packed and you only need a fast refill between songs.
The glass cup rule might not sound like a big deal, but it's the kind of detail that can ruin your night. No one wants to be "that person" who gets stopped by the police for doing something they could have avoided in mere seconds. In no time, you'll realize how many people are also following this rule. That sea of plastic cups you see during late-night celebrations? That's local law in action. So whether you're trying out the hurricane cocktails during Mardi Gras or just heading out for one more round before calling it a night, remember to leave the glass cups at the bar.