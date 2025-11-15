The Once-Popular Vintage Holiday Appetizer We Want Back On Dinner Tables

First, you'll need to decide if you want to go with boiled, sauteed, or grilled shrimp. Most recipes use boiled, which offers a milder, more neutral flavor and texture, and you can even buy them pre-cooked to save time. But if you're looking for more caramelized flavor and more of a chewy texture, you may want to go with grilled or sauteed. Because you'll be adding more flavorful ingredients along the way, you probably don't need to add anything other than salt and pepper for cooking.

The most simple way to prepare these canapés is to slice your cucumbers, spread a bit of cream cheese on top, then top the cream cheese with your shrimp, maybe a squeeze of lemon juice, and a sprinkle of fresh dill or other herbs. But there are a number of flavors and variations to try to get them just how you like them. You can mix garlic and fresh herbs into the softened cream cheese, slice the cucumbers into thin strips, and wrap them around the cream cheese. Or get deeper into flavor with some spice and a quick-made cocktail sauce consisting of ketchup, Old Bay or Creole seasoning, and hot sauce mixed with chopped onion, green pepper, and celery. Separately, you can mix your softened cream cheese with more Old Bay or Creole seasoning, spread the cream cheese on the cucumber, topped with your cocktail sauce, then a shrimp. Whatever flavor direction you decide to go, starting with a simple base of cucumber, shrimp, and cream cheese will set you off in the right direction.