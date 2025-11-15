The Once-Popular Vintage Holiday Appetizer We Want Back On Dinner Tables
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While kitchen trends and recipe favorites change over time, some dishes remain timeless, like Martha Stewart's favorite recipes that will never go out of style —think Niçoise salad or a perfectly cooked steak. There are, however, some old-school recipes, including some more eccentric vintage appetizers that lean completely into the strange — like Spam and cheese ribbon loaf or minced clam and cheese — that might be better left behind. On the other hand, some quirky vintage recipes deserve a comeback, like baked Alaska or fruit cocktail cake.
But one vintage appetizer that we feel definitely deserves another look is the shrimp and cucumber canapé. While still popular at larger functions and receptions where food is eaten buffet-style or presented by wait staff to be eaten standing, for simple dinner parties, canapés are often overlooked as an option to make at home. And the shrimp and cucumber canapé is the perfect vintage appetizer for your next get-together. They are crunchy and creamy with a delicious meaty, salty, and umami snap of the shrimp. Shrimp and cucumber canapés are pretty simple to make and can be endlessly customized.
How to make shrimp and cucumber canapés
First, you'll need to decide if you want to go with boiled, sauteed, or grilled shrimp. Most recipes use boiled, which offers a milder, more neutral flavor and texture, and you can even buy them pre-cooked to save time. But if you're looking for more caramelized flavor and more of a chewy texture, you may want to go with grilled or sauteed. Because you'll be adding more flavorful ingredients along the way, you probably don't need to add anything other than salt and pepper for cooking.
The most simple way to prepare these canapés is to slice your cucumbers, spread a bit of cream cheese on top, then top the cream cheese with your shrimp, maybe a squeeze of lemon juice, and a sprinkle of fresh dill or other herbs. But there are a number of flavors and variations to try to get them just how you like them. You can mix garlic and fresh herbs into the softened cream cheese, slice the cucumbers into thin strips, and wrap them around the cream cheese. Or get deeper into flavor with some spice and a quick-made cocktail sauce consisting of ketchup, Old Bay or Creole seasoning, and hot sauce mixed with chopped onion, green pepper, and celery. Separately, you can mix your softened cream cheese with more Old Bay or Creole seasoning, spread the cream cheese on the cucumber, topped with your cocktail sauce, then a shrimp. Whatever flavor direction you decide to go, starting with a simple base of cucumber, shrimp, and cream cheese will set you off in the right direction.