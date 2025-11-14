We Found Out What Costco's Yellow Circle Stickers Actually Mean

You're pushing your giant cart through the massive aisles of Costco when you see a price tag with a yellow circle sticker on it. Did you just stumble across secret savings, a special markdown, or even an item that's about to go away? Does it have something to do with how grocery store fruit has that little sticker? Or what those red dot stickers at Dollar Tree mean?

Actually, Costco's little yellow stickers don't relate to you, the shopper, at all. The sole purpose of the stickers is aimed at employees during inventory check. The yellow circle indicates that the item needs to be weighed by the employee instead of counted by how many packages are put out for sale. For instance, cheese or meat that is priced by the pound might be the type of items that you would see with yellow stickers during inventory season.

As you can probably imagine, this can be a huge hassle for employees if somebody makes the inadvertent mistake of counting the items instead of weighing them. So in other words, if you see a yellow dot, give an inner shout out to the employee who has possibly been up all night weighing everything.