This Is What Those Red Dot Stickers At Dollar Tree Mean
For a long time, shopping at Dollar Tree was pretty straightforward. Up until 2021, everything in the store cost just $1, and even now most items are still pretty reasonable at $1.25 or $1.50. But if you're a regular Dollar Tree shopper, you've probably noticed lately that the whole pricing system has gotten a little more complex. Certain items can now cost as much as $3 to $7 or more, and there are all matters of colored stickers that indicate whether something is seasonal, a markdown deal, or on clearance. While it's not as complex as, say, the Costco price tag system, it's still good to know what to expect when you're tossing things into the cart at DT without a list or budget (which is one of the biggest mistakes you can make while grocery shopping, even at dollar stores). One major red flag to look out for is a red dot sticker, which means that the item has recently been marked up.
Like it or not, price increases are just a fact of life these days at Dollar Tree. Business Insider reported earlier this year that the changes are partly due to tariffs on goods imported from China; however, the chain is also simply exploring selling things that cost more than $1.25, including many items in the "Dollar Tree Plus" section. So if you see that red circle sticker, that's your cue that it's a little more expensive than it used to be.
Beware of staying on budget
Despite the changes in the price structure, a lot of us still shop at Dollar Tree believing everything in the cart is $1.25. So while the red dot stickers might seem a little odd (after all, what store purposely points out products that are more expensive?), it's actually really helpful to know what's not $1.25 so you don't blow the budget before you can even get past the snack aisle. Eagle-eyed TikTokers like @simplisticallyliving recently noticed lots of red stickers in her local Dollar Tree, plus some new shelf banners with higher prices in a basket with sheets of the stickers.
Some items may have a red dot sticker but no price tag, which can be a little frustrating. If you aren't sure what the price of an item is, ask a sales clerk to scan the price for you. Or, even better, check out Dollar Tree's website before you shop in person, which lists all the prices. As you're making your weekly grocery list, if you notice something is more expensive than it used to be, it might be a good idea to check around at other stores to see if you can find a better price. Finally, remember to always compare unit prices to make sure you're saving the most money.