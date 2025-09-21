This Is What Those Red Dot Stickers At Dollar Tree Mean

For a long time, shopping at Dollar Tree was pretty straightforward. Up until 2021, everything in the store cost just $1, and even now most items are still pretty reasonable at $1.25 or $1.50. But if you're a regular Dollar Tree shopper, you've probably noticed lately that the whole pricing system has gotten a little more complex. Certain items can now cost as much as $3 to $7 or more, and there are all matters of colored stickers that indicate whether something is seasonal, a markdown deal, or on clearance. While it's not as complex as, say, the Costco price tag system, it's still good to know what to expect when you're tossing things into the cart at DT without a list or budget (which is one of the biggest mistakes you can make while grocery shopping, even at dollar stores). One major red flag to look out for is a red dot sticker, which means that the item has recently been marked up.

Like it or not, price increases are just a fact of life these days at Dollar Tree. Business Insider reported earlier this year that the changes are partly due to tariffs on goods imported from China; however, the chain is also simply exploring selling things that cost more than $1.25, including many items in the "Dollar Tree Plus" section. So if you see that red circle sticker, that's your cue that it's a little more expensive than it used to be.