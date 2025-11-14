The Essential Wall Decor That Radiates French Bistro Energy In Your Kitchen

As Peter Som puts it, "The goal is collected, not cluttered — like a well-loved café wall that's grown beautifully over time." But there's a fine line between over-decorated and well-curated when recreating a French bistro aesthetic, to which Som shared an important piece of advice: "Start with one anchor piece and build outward, mixing shapes, sizes, and frame finishes for that lived-in charm ..." If you don't have a creative bone in your body, playing with a specific color palette is a great approach to make everything easy on the eyes.

Som suggests steering clear of clichés, too, if you want a homey space — yes, that means saying goodbye to the framed image of the Eiffel Tower. Alternatively, you can approach it more uniquely by incorporating the famous Parisian landmark in a subtle way either through a postcard or original artwork. Hanging more unique decor — including old menus or vintage prints — can also make your space look more adoringly French bistro-esque without going overboard.

An important kitchen design advice to make sure you're not left with feelings of regret is to curate your space so that it matches your personality. You can be inspired by an aesthetic, but don't forget to introduce your own touches. It's the secret to making kitchens feel cozy and curated to who you are, after all. It doesn't have to be an overnight transformation, either; you can build it as you go. Mindful and thoughtful additions will make the space even more special.