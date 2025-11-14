The Essential Wall Decor That Radiates French Bistro Energy In Your Kitchen
The French basically invented chic, and it goes beyond fashion, trickling its way even into our cooking space. If you want a stylishly decorated kitchen that could rival even the best French restaurants in New York City, you've come to the right place. To figure out how to design a kitchen that radiates French bistro energy, Chowhound exclusively spoke with two experts: Peter Som — lifestyle expert, cookbook author, and award-winning fashion designer — and Azali Kassum — owner and interior designer at Azali Kassum Design. "Vintage mirrors that have an antiquated glass and an aged gilded or wood frame are great ..." Som told us. "... Small oil paintings, café-style chalkboards, or even a collection of copper pots [also fit the vibe]," he added, highlighting how a gallery wall can do wonders.
Meanwhile, Kassum approaches it in her own kitchen by focusing on metals. "I really leaned into a French mid-century bistro by bringing in oversized vintage brass coat hooks, metal bar stools, and lighting with [a] deep bronze or brass [fixture] to add that lived in feel," she mentioned. Color and texture can play a big role, too, Kassum notes, if want to switch the vibe. Playing with warm deep tones and adding a touch of mid-century modern style can instantly make it cozy. But be careful not to overdo the French bistro aesthetic — you'd want it to look clean, polished, and balanced without making it look too polished and overdone.
Don't go overboard
As Peter Som puts it, "The goal is collected, not cluttered — like a well-loved café wall that's grown beautifully over time." But there's a fine line between over-decorated and well-curated when recreating a French bistro aesthetic, to which Som shared an important piece of advice: "Start with one anchor piece and build outward, mixing shapes, sizes, and frame finishes for that lived-in charm ..." If you don't have a creative bone in your body, playing with a specific color palette is a great approach to make everything easy on the eyes.
Som suggests steering clear of clichés, too, if you want a homey space — yes, that means saying goodbye to the framed image of the Eiffel Tower. Alternatively, you can approach it more uniquely by incorporating the famous Parisian landmark in a subtle way either through a postcard or original artwork. Hanging more unique decor — including old menus or vintage prints — can also make your space look more adoringly French bistro-esque without going overboard.
An important kitchen design advice to make sure you're not left with feelings of regret is to curate your space so that it matches your personality. You can be inspired by an aesthetic, but don't forget to introduce your own touches. It's the secret to making kitchens feel cozy and curated to who you are, after all. It doesn't have to be an overnight transformation, either; you can build it as you go. Mindful and thoughtful additions will make the space even more special.