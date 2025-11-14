The Vintage Depression-Era Dessert That Paved The Way For Today's Lava Cakes

Many a strange recipe was born out of necessity in the 1930s when ingredients became increasingly scarce for would-be home bakers and cooks. The temptation at the time was to lean into ingredients that were still available and to adapt and create recipes that were more forgiving if you didn't have a particular ingredient, like fresh milk or eggs. You will likely be relieved that many of those Depression-era dessert recipes have very happily gone by the wayside, like prune pudding, potato candy, and tomato soup cake. But, chocolate cobbler is one particular vintage treat that has stood the test of time and feels like an early version of what would become an uber popular 1990s dessert: lava cake.

Chocolate cobbler relies completely on ingredients that can be found in the pantry, including flour, sugar, cocoa, oil and salt. Even the fresh milk can be substituted with powdered or evaporated milk in a pinch. Though this rich treat calls for a scant number of ingredients, it still feels satisfying thanks to the chocolate, in a way that other Depression-era desperation or make-do pies that substitute the star ingredient like mock apple pie and water pie (think pecan pie without pecans) don't.