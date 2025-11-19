The Mistake That Could Be Giving Your Pie A Soggy Bottom

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've just baked a flawless pie with a golden-brown lattice and a tender, aromatic filling. But as soon as you cut into it, you're met with what every baker dreads: a soggy bottom. So how do you avoid such a tortured fate? For starters, choose your pie vessel wisely.

To find out how to make the perfect pie dough, we spoke with Erin Jeanne McDowell, baker and author of "The Book on Pie," and John Kanell, baker, cookbook author, and founder of Preppy Kitchen. Both of our experts emphasized that the material of your pan can dramatically affect the outcome of your pie. "Metal will just conduct the heat better than the glass or ceramic and you'll see in general it's a browner crust," Kanell said. McDowell echoed this sentiment. "[Metal] does the best job of browning and is the most nonstick," she said, though keep in mind that food may still stick to your nonstick pan if it's overheating.

If you don't have a metal pan on hand, McDowell said ceramic is your next best bet. "Look for pans with a glossy finish, as more matte surfaces tend to be prone to sticking," she explained. She recommended steering clear of glass pie pans entirely because they brown the bottom crust poorly. If that's all you have on hand, consider saving the pie for another day and whipping up a batch of cookies instead.