How To Deep Clean Your Cherries The Right Way

When it comes to washing fruits like cherries, there are a few ways people tend to go wrong. One big mistake would be skipping the wash entirely and eating cherries straight out of their packaging. As expert Campbell Mitchell explains, that's because "unwashed fruit may carry pathogens like Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella, or E. coli, which can cause foodborne illness, especially in vulnerable populations." Though we may associate foodborne illness more with uncooked meat and animal products, unwashed produce also has a risk factor, according to the CDC.

Another common mistake is washing your cherries as soon as you buy them, rather than waiting until right before eating. "Washing them in advance adds moisture, which promotes mold growth and shortens shelf life," Mitchell says. This is also true of other produce, such as strawberries. For optimal freshness, store dry cherries in the fridge in a "breathable container," he suggests, and wait to wash until mealtime.

Now you know when to wash, but there are still a couple of pitfalls to avoid regarding how you wash. "One common mistake is using soap or detergents, which are not intended for food use and can leave residues," Mitchell advises. "Another is submerging fruit for long periods — while soaking can loosen dirt, it can also promote microbial transfer from one piece of fruit to another if not done carefully," he says. Remember to clean up debris around the stems, as well, and keep in mind that just because produce is labeled "organic," that doesn't mean you should skip the wash.